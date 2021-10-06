Ghastly ‘True Detective’ Season 2 made its lead star sick to her bones

Rachel McAdams starred in season 2 of ‘True Detective’, playing one of the lead roles. But little did she know beforehand that it would take a toll on her physical and mental health. She shared a ‘sickening’ off-screen incident from a key scene in the film.

‘True Detective’ Season 1 was as morbid and twisted as a crime thriller television series can be. Starring two big names, Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey, the series was a major commercial and critical success. Cited as one of the best television series of the decade, it showed Matthew playing a nihilist detective Rust Cohle. Seeing and hearing the character, one couldn’t imagine that getting into the skin of the character didn’t take any toll on Matt’s mental health. In the second season, Rachel McAdams played a ‘more or less’ similar character and undoubtedly, delivered a great performance. Rachel, although proud of her role, said that playing the role made her sick.

‘True Detective’ made Rachel McAdams sick

After the highly addictive first season, the second season of ‘True Detective’ premiered in June 2015 and completed its 8 episode run in August. With a completely new setting than the previous season, this story was set in California. The story begins with the murder of a high profile city manager. Rachel McAdams played Ani Bezzerides, one among many investigators on the case. But she was not what the fans assumed her to be. Ani was a troubled young woman struggling in her personal life. She was a gambling and alcohol addict and not exactly ‘morally righteous’.

As per Rachel, that was precisely what attracted her to the character of Ani. She was not like any other female leading character. She had immense flaws and chasing after a grisly murder wasn’t easy for Ani’s mental health either. When you embody a character like that, it isn’t easy to not be affected by it. The twisted moral aspects of the character was one thing, the intense physical work she had to do was something else. In an interview, she was asked about the famous 9-minute single-take sequence in the fourth episode. Three main characters are stuck in a shootout and the shot received praise worldwide. However, as per Rachel, it wasn’t the easiest of things to do.

She said that that shot took 5 days to prepare and execute. She disclosed that she puked during that scene as her body couldn’t take all the intensity it was subjected to. In one sequence within the shot, Ani runs out of bullets and she has to make a run for it. She runs for 200 yards, which is the length of two football fields. As it was supposed to be shot in a single take, she had no time to catch her breath. She had to do the take twice to get it right.

However, she also added that she had drunk an energy juice right before shooting that intense sequence and she shouldn’t have done that. Running and energy drinks aren’t really the best of friends. She further said that her tight Kevlar wasn’t doing her any favour.

All the troubles and hard work put into that scene showed on-screen. Rachel was praised for her performance, along with other actors. Despite season 2 of ‘True Detective’ not being nearly as critically successful as the first, it still has a cult following.

Rachel McAdams will next be seen reprising her role as Christine Palmer in the MCU film ‘Doctor Strange and the Universe of Madness’.

