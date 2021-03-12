Which Are The Top 5 Episodes Of Parks & Recreation?

‘Parks and Recreation’ is one of the classic sitcoms. While there are episodes for everyone, below are its top five best episodes.

‘Parks and Recreation’ was one of the most loved sitcoms of the last decade. Throughout its seven seasons, the show gathered a loyal fan base. It managed to showcase a fun side of public servants in America. It featured Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), libertarian Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman), Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott), Tom Haverford (Aziz Ansari), April Ludgate (Aubrey Plaza), Andy Dwyer (Chris Pratt), Donna Meagle (Retta), Chris Traeger (Rob Lowe) and Knope’s best friend Ann Perkins (Rashida Jones). Below are the all-time best episodes of ‘Parks and Recreation’ that prove their sheer brilliance.

Flu Season

The Fight

One Last Ride

The Treaty

Andy and April’s Fancy Party

Flu Season

The hilarious “Flu Season” episode of the season saw everyone in Pawnee get infected by the flu except Rashida Jones’ Ann. She has to take care of many patients, including April, who was still upset with her for kissing Andy. She also has to take care of Chris, who has a complete physical breakdown. On the other hand, Leslie keeps getting sick but ignores it despite Ben telling her to get checked. She sneaks around, stealing everybody’s medication so that she can give an important presentation at the city hall. She flees from the hospital and presents a perfect presentation. It is one of the best episodes of ‘Parks and Recreation’. Apart from Amy Poehler, Rob Lowe was highly praised by the audience for his performance.

The Fight

In “The Fight”, the entire Parks department is forced to get to the Snakehole Lounge to help Tom promote his new Snake Juice. Everyone gets really drunk on Snake juice. April and Andy roleplay Janet Snakehole and Bert Macklin, respectively. Ron puts on a hat and dances. Chris Pratt as Andy Dwyer vomits into Kyle’s shoes. We also see Leslie get upset with Ann. Leslie gives Anne a lot of prep material for her interview. But later sees her party instead of preparing for the interview. Each of the cast members interacts with the imaginary documentary crew. The next day they all try to work through the hangover of the previous night. Later Ben helps resolve issues between Leslie and Ann.

‘Parks & Recreation’ on Netflix

One Last Ride

The “One Last Ride” episode is the series finale of the television sitcom ‘Parks and Recreation’. The final episode takes the viewers into the future. It gave the audience a glimpse into the lives of the characters by giving them a fitting ending through a five-minute montage. The ending was funny yet emotional. While it was very tough to wrap up the sitcom series, it perfectly worked out in the end. The episode was divided into two parts. In the second part, we got to learn that Leslie got to run for governor of Indiana in 2025. They also hinted that either Ben or Leslie become President of the United States. The “One Last Ride” episode has a 9.7-star rating on IMDb.

The Treaty

The Treaty is the seventh episode of season 4 of ‘Parks and Recreation’. It is the episode in which Leslie Knope and Ben Wyatt break up. The conflict between them post their break up should not affect their government work. But both of them get involved in Pawnee Central High School’s Model UN club. They end up taking out their frustrations in the open. Both are at the raw end after their break up. Things get really ugly at the event. Weirdly, the episode uses Leslie’s love for flags to showcase how perfect they are together.

Andy and April’s Fancy Party

Andy and April’s Fancy Party episode was not just any party. It turned out to be Andy and April’s wedding. They secretly invited everyone to their surprise wedding. Leslie did everything to try and make them reconsider their decision. In the end, both go through with it. Leslie finds it tough to come to terms with the fact that sometimes people know what is best for themselves, despite it looking bad on paper. The show took a bold decision by marrying the two characters. However, they made it work pretty quickly.

