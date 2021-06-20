Tom Selleck’s Health Issues Puts Blue Bloods Next Season In Jeopardy

Tom Selleck might not be part of the next season of ‘Blue Bloods’.

We have seen many actors leaving the show in the middle due to unavoidable reasons. Well, it looks like Tom Selleck, who is currently seen playing the role of Frank Reagan in ‘Blue Bloods’, might not be part of the upcoming season 12. The rumours say that it has something to do with his health crisis, but before we jump to any sort of conclusions, we need to know how much truth lies in this rumour. If you want to know the same, then keep scrolling to find out.

Highlights —

Is Tom Selleck leaving ‘Blue Bloods’?

‘Blue Bloods’ Season 12

WILL TOM SELLECK RETURN TO ‘BLUE BLOODS’ SEASON 12?

For a long time, Tom didn’t make any public appearance, which started to worry a lot of his fans. According to “National Enquirer”, Tom Selleck went MIA due to his deteriorating health conditions. They stated that Tom was recently diagnosed with the disease of arthritis, which might make it difficult for him to keep working and this could be the reason why he might not be seen in season 12 of ‘Blue Bloods’. An insider told “National Enquirer”,

“Tom’s been struggling with a host of medical problems for some time now. The fear is that they may finally be overwhelming him. He’s been to doctors and learned techniques to alleviate the pain, but it’s a disease that isn’t going to go away. His days as the car-jumping, scuba-diving action star are now a thing of the past”.

Tom Selleck’s health crisis threatens ‘Blue Bloods’ next season

Related: Has Tom Selleck Confirmed The Return Of Blue Bloods With Season 11?

RUMOURS ABOUT TOM SELLECK LEAVING HOLLYWOOD

Not only ‘Blue Bloods’, the rumour mill even stated that Tom might also be leaving Hollywood for good and no it has nothing to with Tom Selleck health crisis, but this time it could be because he wants to spend some quality time with his family. In a report by “Star Magazine” it was stated, “Tom has more than enough money and he’s not attached to fame and the trappings that go along with it. So he’s thinking about stepping away once and for all”.

Video Credits: You Tube

ARE THESE RUMOURS REALLY TRUE?

Take a sigh of relief as Tom is returning for season 12 of ‘Blue Bloods’ and is definitely not thinking about retiring from Hollywood. “Gossip Cop” took the story in their hands and spoke to the representative of Tom who confirmed that he is not retiring from Hollywood and will most probably be a part of ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 12.

As of now, there is no confirmation about when we will see season 12 on Our TV screens. However, the ongoing pandemic has pushed the production a little bit, so maybe, season 12 will release late this year or at the beginning of 2022.

Something worth celebrating! #BlueBloods has been renewed for another season. pic.twitter.com/W1b4MGQN8m — Blue Bloods (@BlueBloods_CBS) April 15, 2021

How excited are you for ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 12? Let us know in the comments below.