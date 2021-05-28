Tom Selleck Leaving Blue Bloods Hinting At His Retirement

Why is Tom Selleck leaving ‘Blue Bloods’?

Hollywood has seen many actors who have retired from show business for good. Well, adding to this list, it is being speculated that Tom Selleck aka Frank Reagan is not only leaving ‘Blue Bloods’, but might even say goodbye to Hollywood forever. How much truth lies in these rumours? To know the truth, keep scrolling to find out.

Why is Tom Selleck leaving ‘Blue Bloods’?

Is Tom Selleck bidding goodbye to Hollywood?

The reason behind Tom Selleck leaving ‘Blue Bloods’

It has been a long time since Tom Selleck was seen in public, and this started to worry his fans a lot. According to “National Enquirer”, the reason behind Tom being MIA has to do something with his health conditions. It is speculated that Tom was recently diagnosed with arthritis, which might make it hard for him to work on the set. Keeping in mind his health, Tom might also be quitting ‘Blue Bloods’.

What? Does Tom Selleck leaving ‘Blue Bloods’ mean his retirement from Hollywood?

It was also reported by an insider source of “National Enquirer” that “Tom’s been struggling with a host of medical problems for some time now. The fear is that they may finally be overwhelming him. He’s been to doctors and learned techniques to alleviate the pain, but it’s a disease that isn’t going to go away. His days as the car-jumping, scuba-diving action star are now a thing of the past”.

Is Tom Selleck retiring from Hollywood?

Apart from the rumours of him leaving ‘Blue Bloods’, it has also been reported that Tom Selleck will be leaving Hollywood for all the good reasons. According to the sources of “Star Magazine”, Tom is retiring from this world, to spend some more quality time with his family.

“Tom has more than enough money and he’s not attached to fame and the trappings that go along with it. So he’s thinking about stepping away once and for all” an insider told the magazine.

How true are the rumours of Tom leaving ‘Blue Bloods’ and Hollywood?

No! Tom is not leaving ‘Blue Bloods’ and he is definitely not retiring from Hollywood. Thanks to “Gossip Cop”, who were able to find the truth in both these stories by talking to his representative. Tom’s representative told “Gossip Cop” that he is not going anywhere from Hollywood and will possibly be a part of season 12 of ‘Blue Bloods’. Also, in a conversation with “People”, Tom mentioned his ability to manage both his personal and professional life. So it makes no sense that he would leave Hollywood for his personal life.

Do you think Tom will be a part of season 12 of ‘Blue Bloods? Let us know your views in the comments below.

