To All The Boys: Lana Condor Furious At Media For Being Too Nosy

Lana Condor’s love affair with the media seems to be ending. The actress is angry with the way journalists approached ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’. Why is she so miffed at the media?

When she landed the role on ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’, Lana Condor didn’t know that she’d become famous. However, when a certain Netflix rom-com landed on her lap, she became a household name. ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’, and the subsequent sequels, have made her into a worldwide star, but it has also left Lana Condor angry with the media.

On Fame

‘To All the Boys…’ is an odd movie in the rom-com game. It follows the story of an Asian-American girl navigating school and romance while also dealing with her family problems. No one expected that the movie would become a cultural phenomenon. But it did, and Lana was suddenly the talk of the town.

The young actress has put her hours in and paid her dues. She started in minor roles, and it took a while before she landed the central character role in the Netflix Original. The movie launched her and Noah Centino’s career, and it has become a part of the cultural lexicon.

However, Lana Condor bummed people asking about ‘To All The Boys….’ The young actress told “Interview magazine” that “If I have to hear myself speak and self-promote any longer, I’m going to jump off a cliff”.

The long publicity tour has been taxing Lana. She has constantly been on the radar and has been followed by the reporters. So, when the media started one question about the movie, she became angry.

Media’s Questions

It might be unfair to say Lana Condor bummed people asking about ‘To All the Boys….’ She is happy to answer questions about the movie if they were serious. But, she says that journalists have been asking her about which team she’s on in the film.

The question about which lover she supports the most is why Lana Condor is angry with the media. She told the “Interview Magazine” that she would instead be asked about Lara Jean and her story through the films. Lara Jean is an Asian-American in school.

Lana Condor anger at the media

While the movie revolves around romance, Lara also deals with the loss of her mother. She also grows up to deal with the various family dynamics throughout the series.

Romance might be the story’s focal point, but Lana Condor wants to talk about the entire story. Yet, the media has been focused on the love story.

Condor says that she’s also angry that she gets asked about the movie’s success. She adds that while she didn’t know why the film was successful, such a question would never be posed to Brad Pitt or Tarrantino.

Her anger at the media is justified. Throughout the series, there is a roaming list of side characters that grow alongside Lara Jean. But, the two romantic leads, Peter and John, seem to dominate media coverage.

I can’t even begin to tell you how accurate this is… https://t.co/qx7yoXAJ1g — Lana Condor (@lanacondor) May 27, 2021

The movie features her as the main character, but, with even female journalists focusing only on the romance, the story of Lara Jean gets lost. So, Lana is taking steps to protect herself.

Protection

Lana Condor is new to the limelight. But she has already understood how to stop being a victim of tabloids. Gossip columnists do not take kindly to young actresses and Lana’s life is already filled with journalists constantly trailing her. So, she has limited her social media.

In the interview, Lana revealed that she keeps her personal life separate from her social media profiles. So, she will not post pictures of her home or what she does in her day-to-day life.

In a surprising reveal, she also told the interviewers that she has been trying to get the perfect pizza. She has been working throughout the holidays to get ideal dough and sauce to make her favourite food at home. The actress has also been in a relationship. She opened up about how she talks and is loved and adored by her boyfriend. She wants to keep these parts of her life private and keep her family and friends safe from the onslaught of fame.

Lana Condor is Lara Jean, and she has been growing into her famous shoes. But Lana Condor is angry with the media too. The media has unfairly focused on Lara Jean’s romantic life, ignoring the implications of inclusivity behind the scenes. The Asian-American actress wants to talk about more profound stories, and because the media keeps focusing on one facet, she has been distancing herself from the journalists.