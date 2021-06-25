Dark Blue Season 3: Will TNT Renew Or Scrap The Show?

Is ‘Dark Blue’ getting renewed for season 3? Keep reading to find out.

‘Dark Blue’ stars Dylan McDermott as the leader of an undercover team whose members are so secretive that other members of the department are unaware that they are engaged. The rest of the cast includes Omari Hardwick, Logan Marshall-Green, Nicki Aycox, and Tricia Helfer.

Is ‘Dark Blue’ renewed for season 3?

‘Dark Blue’: What is the show about?

IS ‘DARK BLUE’ RENEWED FOR A SEASON 3?

The show’s cancellation doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Despite a decline in ratings, the series was renewed for a second season in December 2009. The second season of 10 episodes began airing in August 2010 and the numbers were worse than they were in year one.

The series, which starred Dylan McDermott and was produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Warner Horizon TV, never found its footing, and its renewal after the first season came as a surprise, especially after TNT picked up NBC’s ‘Southland’, another dark police drama. ‘Dark Blue’ did not improve in its second season, averaging about 2 million viewers per episode this past summer. It was the only TNT series whose fate remained unknown.

Is there going to be ‘Dark Blue’ Season 3 on TNT?

The second season averaged 2.25 million viewers per episode, significantly lower than the recently renewed ‘The Closer and Rizzoli & Isles’, which averaged 7.21 million and 6.89 million viewers per episode, respectively. ‘Hawthorne’, a medical drama on the cable network, was also renewed in September, with an average audience of 3.09 million viewers. The final episode of ‘Dark Blue’ aired on September 15, 2010.

‘DARK BLUE’: WHAT IS THE SHOW ABOUT?

The show takes place in Los Angeles, California. Carter Shaw, the head of an undercover unit, is the central figure in the story. He’s a cop who’s devoted his life to apprehending L.A.’s worst criminals, a commitment that’s cost him his marriage. Ty Curtis, a newlywed who struggles to balance his job and his new life; Dean Bendis, an officer so immersed in his undercover role that his team isn’t sure which side he’s on; and Jaimie Allen, a green patrol cop recruited into the undercover unit because of her dark past and criminal skills.

