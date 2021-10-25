There Won’t Be The Walking Dead Season 12, Fans Fear Cancellation

After 11 successful seasons, it looks like ‘The Walking Dead’ is finally packing its bags. The comics recently ended, leaving fans to wonder if there will be a season 12 at all.

When ‘The Walking Dead’ started, it was an instant phenomenon. The story followed a group of survivors who struggled to stay away from the zombie hordes that had taken over the apocalyptic world. However, fans of the show were in for a rude awakening last year, as the comic writer decided to discontinue the series the show is based on. What does this mean for the show?

Highlights —

The 11 seasons

What would happen in the finale?

Is the show ending?

THE 11 SEASONS

What happens when the entire society turns into a horde of zombies? Older film lovers would point to the movies of George Romero to show the impact of these characters. But, in 2010, the culture changed. The premiere of ‘The Walking Dead’ was noteworthy because of many reasons, it was a high-flung adaptation of a comic book, and it was unapologetically brutal throughout the story.

In a few seasons, the concept of zombies in popular culture had moved from the original Romero movies to the images from the show. However, throughout the 11 seasons, the show has remained more or less faithful to the comics. Once, while discussing a character, the showrunner, Robert Kirkman, said, “At the end of the day, we were like, pulling the thread on this sweater just pulls too many things apart, and it’s too difficult to get back on that trajectory without that death”.

Video Credits: WatchMojo.com

While there are changes, they’re there to ensure that the show doesn’t stray into brutality unsuitable for network television. Keeping the essence of the comics has helped the show to keep abreast of the plot developments as they happen on the page.

Throughout the 11 seasons, AMC has turned around a series with brutality and morality with overwhelming success. Millions of fans worldwide tuned in to the show during its heyday. But, the tide has changed.

THE FINALE ?

Season 11 saw 0.50 ratings, a 36% slowdown in viewership for the series. When the show started, it was unique and had production values that were perfect for the golden age of television. However, as the movie culture changes and people move into more rick contextual stories, ‘The Walking Dead’ has become more obscure.

There won’t be ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 12, fans fear cancellation after reading comics

This is why ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 12 on AMC is more of a pipe dream than a reality at this moment. The show has changed and is now a problem for the people who produce it.

Plus, the comics ended last year by establishing a new society of zombies and humans living together. The comics end as Carl, the young boy who plays the moral centre of the series, and the show grows to realize that his struggle has been for nothing, and human greed has overcome yet again to establish a fundamentally corrupt world.

In the last issue, Carl is tried for killing a zombie that was the property of another person. He is left to face an unjust society that he helped create. It’s the perfect ending for Carl, with the moral centre being corrupted.

WILL THERE BE A SEASON 12?

TWD season 12 release date is up in the air as there is no confirmation from the showrunners yet. As season 11 premiered, the show had to deal with waning viewership and people losing interest. Given the production costs and the delays because of the pandemic, the show might not be back for a season 12 at all.

It would be sad for ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 12 cast, who have become friends over the show’s long run. When a famous cast member died on the show, for example, the cast got together to give a heartfelt tribute to the person.

Video Credits: TWDExplained

The slate is filled with the second part of ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 11 premiere next year. Whether there will be a follow-up will be dependent on whether that season can perform well. However, two separate spin-offs are being developed for the popular show, which would help keep the TWD fan alive as showrunners figure out the finale.

The comics that TWD is adapted from ended last year, ensuring that the show must also end soon. As season 11 ramps up its plot as the finale looms closer, fans have reasons to fear that ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 12 on AMC might not air at all. The final verdict? Fans will have to wait and see what pans out as the series progresses.