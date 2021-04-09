The Orville Vs Star Trek: Who Are You Supporting?

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ fans all over the world can’t help but hate or love ‘The Orville’. Both shows have a lot in common. Both are sci-fi series, taking place mostly in spaceships, and have all kinds of aliens. But ‘The Orville’ has gained a lot of fans and it is inevitable to notice its space and importance, in the sci-fi genre.

Created by Seth MacFarlane, who also stars in the show as the captain Ed Mercer, ‘The Orville‘ is a sci-fi comedy-drama series strongly based on ‘Star Trek: Discovery’. It shows the story of captain Ed Mercer, who was named as the pilot of the Orville spaceship. According to Mercer’s boss, he was the chosen one because there was no one else to fit the captain position.

What is ‘The Orville’ about?

‘The Orville’ came with a different proposal when compared to ‘Star Trek: Discovery’. It is totally based on the ‘Star Trek’ universe but it catches the attention for other reasons. The storyline is not as serious as the ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ franchise and the characters seem to deal with problems in a much lighter way. Ed Mercer, played by Seth MacFarlane, is as goofy as we could think of him. Barely capable of being a member of a spaceship, he ends up being the captain. His career went downhill when he caught his ex-wife in bed with a blue alien. After this, his career started going from bad to worse.

The Orville vs Star Trek: Discovery

Things get even worse when his ex-wife, Kelly Grayson, played by Adrianne Palicki, is named Orville’s first officer. The plot follows how they both have to put aside their personal issues to complete missions and how it affects their crew. As hard as the situation may be, ‘The Orville’ touches these serious issues in the most fun and comic way possible.

Was ‘The Orville’ renewed for season 3?

And we’re back! Season 3 filming has officially started. #TheOrville 💫 pic.twitter.com/jkMx19WbiE — The Orville (@TheOrville) December 4, 2020

Fans can be happy. The third season of ‘The Orville’ will be coming soon. There was not a lot of news when the show left Fox. ‘The Orville’ was acquired by Hulu and every episode for the third season will have a longer length, around 10 minutes more for each episode. The future is uncertain, but we can see that Hulu already started changing the production and a few details of the show.

What is better, ‘The Orville’ or ‘Star Trek: Discovery’?

‘The Orville’ is the winner. ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ fans can be mad about this, but ‘The Orville’ exceeded all expectations, which ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ did not do. At first, it seems to be a goofy show. And coming from Seth MacFarlane it is not wrong to expect that, but it came with a wholly different proposal.

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ did not show anything different. Yes, the story is different and the characters too, but there wasn’t a surprise effect. On the other hand, ‘The Orville’ did that. It is not a comedy all the time, and is definitely far away from being similar to MacFarlane’s ‘Family Guy’. ‘The Orville’ is incredibly diverse, without forcing too much on the topic, but also far away from being politically correct. In the end, it was a surprise, but a good one!

And what could we expect for season 3? Are they going to keep up? Is the show starting to head in a different direction since it is on Hulu now? Let us know!