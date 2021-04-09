TV & WEB

The Orville Vs Star Trek: Who Are You Supporting?

‘The Orville’ vs ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ rivalry resumes?
DKODING Studio
Arthur Andrade
Arthur Andrade

Arthur has a degree in Communication Studies from Augusta University. He attended Augusta University on a full ride tennis scholarship. After taking English classes that covered literature and journalism, he started being interested in writing and hasn’t stopped since. He really enjoys writing about entertainment because he has a deep passion for action movies, drama shows, and geek culture.

Previous Article
Why Heartland Continues To Win The Hearts Of Fans Is No Longer A Secret
No Newer Articles