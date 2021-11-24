The Wonder Years Season 2: Cancelled Or Renewed

‘The Wonder Years’ has returned! ABC’s legendary coming-of-age drama will be reimagined in Fall 2021, with a cast that includes both new and veteran faces.

It’s been 28 years since fans of ‘The Wonder Years’ said their goodbyes. The six-season sitcom featured a middle-class White family in the suburbs of Any State, USA, as they experienced love, sorrow, and everything in between through the eyes of Kevin Arnold (Fred Savage). ABC resurrected the show earlier this year, with a focus on a middle-class Black family in Montgomery, Alabama. Whereas some revivals never get off the ground, this one was recently handed a full season order, with ABC ordering nine more episodes for the freshman series.

IS ‘THE WONDER YEARS’ GETTING A SEASON 2?

‘The Wonder Years’’ full-season order was a no-brainer for ABC, as the remake averaged roughly 4.8 million viewers per week. ‘The Wonder Years” critical reception has also been uniformly positive, which is especially impressive in a market where reboots are sometimes hit-or-miss with audiences. These characteristics, combined with ABC’s strong Wednesday comedy lineup, point to a positive future for ‘The Wonder Years’ Season 2 renewal.

‘THE WONDER YEARS’ SEASON 2: CAST

The original ‘Wonder Years’ starred Dan Lauria as Kevin’s father, Alley Mills as his mother, Olivia d’Abo as the older sister, Jason Hervey as Kevin’s older brother, Josh Saviano as his best friend, and Danica McKellar as his girl-next-door love interest. With nine episodes now ordered by ABC, there’s a good chance that Savage will return to directing the future episodes of ‘The Wonder Years’. As with other recent sitcom reboots, it’s possible that former ‘Wonder Years’ cast members will make cameo appearances in the series in the future.

WHAT IS THE SHOW ABOUT ?

The series follows the same mechanics as its predecessor, with an adult Dean reflecting on his childhood in Montgomery during the turbulent late 1960s. While the original dealt with issues of the time, the revival is a reflection of current American society and politics. Despite the series’ heavy themes and storylines, it manages to provide great comedic moments and portray a nuclear family navigating life together during a time when families are frequently depicted as being torn apart.

Savage is back on the show that made him famous, this time as an executive producer alongside Lee Daniels and directing multiple episodes for the new series. There’s no word on whether the extra episodes mean a second season is on the way, but it’s certainly a step closer.

‘The Wonder Years’ airs on ABC on Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

FAQs – ‘The Wonder Years’

Where can I see the new ‘The Wonder Years’?

‘The Wonder Years’ will air on ABC on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. CST, or you can watch it on Hulu and Hulu+ Live TV on-demand after it airs.

Is ‘The Wonder Years’ based on a true story?

No, ‘The Wonder Years’ is not based on a true story. The show is a reboot of the extremely popular award-winning 1988 series of the same name, and it modifies the concept while striving to keep the tone and look the same.

What year is the new ‘The Wonder Years’ set in?

The show follows a Black family in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1968. The new series, produced by Lee Daniels (creator of ‘Empire’) and Saladin K. Patterson (‘Psych’), preserves the nostalgia and melancholy tone of the original while highlighting a successful, middle-class Black family of that era.