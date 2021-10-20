The Wire: Idris Elba Aka Stringer Was Caught Lying During His Audition

Idris Elba confessed that he lied blatantly just to get cast in HBO’s ‘The Wire’.

‘Fast and Furious‘ fame Sean Evans asked Elba how he managed to hide his English accent from creator David Simon, who didn’t want a non-American cast in the series.

Highlights —

Why was David Simon against having non-American actors on ‘The Wire’?

Idris Elba confesses to lying in the auditions of ‘The Wire’

How did Elba get the role despite lying in the auditions?

Why was David Simon against having non-American actors on ‘The Wire’?

David Simon against having non-American actors on ‘The Wire’

Related: This Is What The Wire Season 6 Will Look Like!

Elba is known for playing the iconic character Stringer Bell on the critically acclaimed series. Simon wanted to make sure everything was authentic on the dream project he was doing. The plot is set in Baltimore where the native American population is high. This was the reason why Simon didn’t want any non-American in the cast.

Idris Elba confesses to lying in the auditions of ‘The Wire’

Video Credits: The Graham Norton Show

Elba revealed that Alexa Fogel, who was the casting director on the project, actually loved him and wasn’t willing to lose him on the issue of ascent. He added that Fogel promised him that she would bring him to the audition as she loved his work. Because of Simon’s condition, she asked Elba to hide the fact that he’s from East London. Fogel even asked him to prepare for auditions speaking in an American accent.

Related: We Bet You Have Never Heard Of These Insane Paradise PD Facts!

How did Elba get the role despite lying in the auditions?

Video Credits: djvlad

Elba maintained that he was an American till three rounds of auditions, but when the fourth round audition came, the judges applied different tactics on him. They started asking him about his life and growing up years which reminded him of his parents’ teaching. Elba said that his parents told him to never lie – “You gotta look someone in the eye and be honest”. That was the moment he couldn’t help but spill the beans and admit that he hailed from East London. He pleaded not to fire Alexa for prompting him to lie. It seems West knew already and he shouted, “I knew it” and Simon ended up giving him the job, but with a tweak. Instead of allocating him the role of Avon Barksdale, he asked Elba to play the role of Stringer Bell.