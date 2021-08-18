The White Lotus Season 2: Renewal Status And Release Date Update

This is finally happening! HBO has confirmed the news. ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 is renewed.

As the audience watched the latest and fourth episode of ‘The White Lotus’ Season 1, they were well aware that there is only one more episode to view until the new season airs. While news of the possibility of ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 being renewed was in the mix for some time, the network has finally spoken and given their confirmation on teaming up with the showrunners for another upcoming instalment.

Starring Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger and others, ‘The White Lotus’ explores the vacations of several hotel guests as they unwind and recuperate in paradise. With each succeeding day, though, a dark complexity develops in these picture-perfect guests, the hotel’s friendly staff, and the picturesque location itself. With season 1 coming to an end, fans are curious to know what season 2 will look like. Read on to know more!

EVERYTHING THAT’S GONE DOWN IN SEASON 1 SO FAR

The first episode unveils with an introduction to Shane at the airport, who watches a coffin load onto an airplane. Flashback to a week earlier, the White Lotus manager Armond and Lani are seen greeting the resort’s new guests. Shane and Rachel, newlyweds at the time, arrive for their honeymoon. Shane becomes obsessed with a booking mistake for their hotel suite. Lani’s water breaks, but Armond ignores her and gets ready for dinner. Nicole and her husband Mark argue about Mark’s possible cancer diagnosis.

Shane calls his mother to inform her of the booking error, and the travel agent chastises Armond. Rachel considers working as a social media influencer at Burning Man, but Shane tells her she doesn’t have to. Mark is overjoyed when his cancer diagnosis is negative, but his uncle informs him that his father died of AIDS and led a double life as a gay man.

‘The White Lotus’: Renewal Status and Release Date Update

Shane and Rachel have sex, but Rachel is concerned that Shane’s sexual attraction to her is the foundation of their marriage. Tanya believes the honeymooners have banded together to support her, which irritates Shane. Armond, too, spirals after relapsing from his 5-year sobriety, drinking, taking Paula’s prescription medication, flirting with Dillon, and even petitioning Mark when the latter reveals his curiosity about how homosexual men have sex.

In the fourth episode, Kitty, Shane’s mother, arrives at the Lotus, ostensibly to vacation with a friend, much to Rachel’s chagrin. Quinn returns to the beach to find a group of natives singing and bringing their canoe to shore. Tanya informs the girls that Armond does, in fact, have Paula’s backpack, and when confronted, he resolves to return it, drugs and all.

Finally, Shane catches Armond having sex with Dillon, and Armond is forced to move Shane and Rachel into the Pineapple Suite for free. After speaking with Kitty, Rachel becomes concerned that she has become a trophy wife and reconsiders marrying Shane. Paula persuades Kai to steal a pair of expensive bracelets from Nicole in order to pay for the hotel’s lawsuit. Nicole chastises Mark for telling Quinn about his affair. As Kai steals the bracelet and beats up Mark while attempting to escape, Olivia is later suspicious of Paula being involved in the robbery, leaving fans wondering what’s to happen in the final episode of the season.

‘THE WHITE LOTUS’ SEASON 2 DETAILS

With only one more episode left for fans to keep occupied while waiting for the new season, it is nothing but obvious that fans are eager to know all about ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2. Recently, showrunner Mike White shared details with TVLine about his conversation with HBO about a second season.

“We have had discussions, but it remains unresolved. It would have to be a different hotel, like, say, The White Lotus: San Tropez or something”, he said.

He also added that since the actors from season 1 signed contracts that were only valid for a year, the showrunners would have to see who were available to appear in season 2. HBO reps refused to make a comment on the possibility of ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 being renewed when “TVLine” had published their article. However, not too long after, popular news media like “Deadline” and “Variety” confirmed that HBO has greenlit ‘The White Lotus’ for a second instalment.

As reported by “Deadline”, ‘The White Lotus’ will return to HBO for a second season, as the satire-comedy drama has been renewed for a second season. In ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 renewed instalment, a fresh group of tourists will be followed as they arrange a stay at another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily among its occupants. “Variety” has extensively written about ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2. Francesca Orsi, HBO’s exec VP has praised the show in abundance; calling it “the talk of the town”.

Do you think actors from season 1 should return in the new season? What do you think the storyline will be about this time? Who is your favourite character from season 1? Let us know in the comment section below.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ABOUT ‘THE WHITE LOTUS’

1 /3

Where is ‘The White Lotus’ filmed?

Despite the fact that ‘The White Lotus’ is a fictitious luxury resort, it is set and shot in a real locale. It was shot at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea in Hawaii in the latter half of 2020.

2 /3

Who dies on ‘The White Lotus’?

According to some fan theories, 5 guests namely Rachel Patton, Armond, Paula, Tanya McQuoid and, Mark Mossbacher could be laid to rest forever in the upcoming episodes.

3 /3

Is ‘The White Lotus’ a limited series?

‘The White Lotus’ was originally announced as being a six-part limited series. However, rumours and speculations of season 2 have been making the rounds, making fans hopeful for a new season.