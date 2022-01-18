The Wheel Of Time Season 2: Release Date Update And More

Prime’s ‘The Wheel of Time’ has successfully captured the imagination of fantasy lovers around the globe. Fans are asking the looming question, what’s in store for season 2?

American epic fantasies business is booming for the past few years. Following the pathbreaking success of ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘The Witcher’, comes ‘The Wheel of Time’. The series not only promised to fill the void left in the fans after ‘Game of Thrones’ ended, but it also went on to attain an identity of its own. The first season premiered in late 2021 and became a worldwide success, not yet bigger than ‘Game of Thrones’ but it did earn a respectable place among the audiences and the critics alike. Like it happened with ‘Game of Thrones’, many people got hooked to the series only towards the end of the first season or the second season. We can expect something akin to GoT happening to ‘The Wheel of Time’. But a big question is, is season 2 on the cards already?

‘The Wheel of Time’ Season 2 date

‘The Wheel of Time’ Season 2 cast

Based on a novel series of the same name, written by Robert Jordan, the series is set in perhaps a parallel world. Many theories also claim that the series follows a story set in a distant post-apocalyptic earth. No one knows for sure, and the writers are smart enough to not reveal all their cards in the first season itself. The 8-episode long series premiered on Prime Video and follows the story of Moiraine, an Aes Sedai, and her warder as they take five children on a dangerous journey. It is believed that one among that villager child is the saviour of the world. The fight is against the evil simply known as the Dark One. With many fantastical elements, the series did remind the audience of the detailed worlds of ‘Lord of the Rings’ and to some extent even ‘Harry Potter’.

‘The Wheel of Time’ Season 2 date

‘The Wheel of Time’ Season 2 date

For the majority of the first season, the audiences saw not many things happening when it comes to the story. It was solely focused on establishing the characters, their motivations and regularly introducing new characters. Given the pace the show is moving at, we are certain that there are bigger things waiting to happen in the magical world. With that, we know for sure that the writers are planning to entertain the fans for a long haul with at least 4 more seasons.

‘The Wheel of Time’ Season 2 cast

The series completed its first season run in December itself. The hardcore fans naturally asked whether season 2 is on the cards? Well, the good news is that season 2 of ‘The Wheel of Time’ is pretty much on. Prime announced it in November itself. Why not though? It was among the top 5 series ever watched on the platform. Its success was as clear as the day.

‘The Wheel of Time’ Season 2 release date

As it happens, season 2 is already under production. So, it can be expected that the second season of ‘The Wheel of Time’ will release sometime in late 2022. As for the cast, we hope that all the main characters will make a comeback along with new additions to the cast. Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, Daniel Henney as Lan, Joshua Stradowski as Rand, Madeleine Madden as Egwene, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin and Zoë Robins as Nynaeve will return with the recurring cast members.

When it comes to the plot, Rand was announced as the Dragon Reborn. Hence, his fate is sealed. We might get to see what happens to Rand after he was just announced to be the saviour. With several more things happening in the storyline, we hope the characters become more fleshed out and their individual stories to be more elaborate!

Tell us in the comments what did you like the most about ‘The Wheel of Time’ Season 1. Also, tell us your predictions about the second season.

FAQ for ‘The Wheel of Time’

1 /3

Q. Is ‘The Wheel of Time’ like ‘Game of Thrones’?

A. While viewers may find some similarities, both are completely different shows based on two vastly different book series.

2 /3

Q. Is ‘The Wheel of Time’ for kids?

A. The series is rated TV-14. Some gore and violence might not be suitable for kids.

3 /3

Q. Is ‘The Wheel of Time’ on Netflix?

A. No. ‘The Wheel of Time’ is exclusively streaming on Prime Video.