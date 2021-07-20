The Vampire Diaries Cast Who Made It To Julie Plec’s New Show – Vampire Academy

After successfully producing ‘The Vampire Diaries’, ‘The Originals’ and ‘Legacies’, Julie Plec is working on another show, ‘Vampire Academy’. However, a former ‘Vampire Diaries’ cast member has joined the TV series. Let’s find out who it is and what role they will be playing!

The hit book series “Vampire Academy” by Richelle Mead got published in 2007. In the past, Julie Plec has openly expressed her wish of featuring it. Back in 2015, she tweeted that one day she will do a ‘Vampire Academy’ TV series, and all will be right in the world. Finally, this year, Peacock ordered an adaptation of the famous books in a show. The streaming service has ordered a ten-episode series. In 2014, a film starring Zoey Dutch and Lucy Fry adapted the book series. A second feature film got cancelled due to the financial failure of the film.

The ‘Vampire Academy’ is produced by Universal Television with Deepak Nayer, Jillian DeFrehn, Emily Cummins, Don Murphy, Susan Montford, who will also serve as executive producers. The writer team includes Y. Shireen Razack, Adam Starks, Jason Coffey, Morenike Balogun, JJ Braider, Ben O’Hara, Noah Diaz, and Linda Ge.

Julie Plec told Deadline when she signed her new deal with Universal Television, they asked her what project she had always been dying to make. Her prompt answer was ‘Vampire Academy’.

I think one day I'll do a Flowers In the Attic mini and a Vampire Academy TV series and all will be right in the world. — Julie Plec (@julieplec) March 20, 2015

The president of Universal TV, Erin Underhill, released a statement: “From ‘The Vampire Diaries‘ to ‘The Originals‘, Julie has mastered captivating audiences with memorable characters, compelling storylines, and delicious escapism. ‘Vampire Academy ‘delivers them all.” He added how excited they were to see this unique world come alive in Julie Plec’s ambitious and creative vision. He couldn’t wait to share the show with the audience of Peacock, and without a doubt, fans would love what she had cooked.

On the other hand, Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, also shared her excitement. “Julie Plec created one of the biggest fan-favourite universes with ‘The Vampire Diaries’ and its spin-off series ‘The Originals’ and ‘Legacies‘, and we are excited to deliver this passionate audience a brand-new story on Peacock. She also praised Julie for her spectacular dramas and felt the ‘Vampire Academy’ would keep Peacock viewers on the edge of their seats.

‘The Vampire Diaries’ successfully ran for eight seasons that later led to the creation of two spinoffs. ‘The Originals’ ran for five seasons, and ‘Legacies’ got renewed for a fourth season which will premiere on 14th October this year.

Marguerite MacIntyre is famously known for her role as Sheriff Forbes in ‘The Vampire Diaries’. She will serve as a co-showrunner, executive producer, and writer on ‘Vampire Academy’, alongside Julie Plec. MacIntyre worked as a supervising producer, story editor and staff writer for ‘The Originals’ too. She also was the consulting producer for the spin-off series ‘Legacies’ where she wrote two episodes. Before working on ‘The Vampire Diaries’, MacIntyre has also worked on ‘Containment’, ‘Casual’ and ‘From Scratch’.

The ‘Vampire Academy’ will be based on the first book in Richelle Mead’s six-book series. As a result, if the first book is a success, you can expect the others to follow. Rose Hathaway, a half-human, half-vampire teen, stars in the film. She protects Princess Lissa, her best friend, from any danger. Lissa is the protagonist of the novel and a Moroi Vampire Princess. Before being transported to St Vladimir’s boarding school, the girls were on the run. Together they have to face opposed relationships, a cruel social scene, and terrible nighttime customs. Above all, it is a matter of surviving.

Video Credits: chandler ainsley

Julie Plec is currently busy as an executive producer on ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ and ‘Legacies’. The co-creators did not share any cast details of ‘Vampire Academy’. So, we are not sure when the show will premiere. Hence, we will have to wait for confirmation on any actors that would be part of the Richelle Mead series.

Till then, tell us if you would like any of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ or ‘The Originals’ cast members to pay a visit to the ‘Vampire Academy’?