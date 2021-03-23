The Unicorn Season 3: Renewal Status And More

With ‘The Unicorn’ Season 2 still premiering on CBS, fans are expecting to have a season 3 of ‘The Unicorn’. Here’s what we have to say to the fans of ‘The Unicorn’: Is it cancelled or renewed for a season 3? Let’s have a look.

Today’s generation loves comedy series the most. Everyone wants some fun shows for their entertainment, especially during this pandemic. CBS has brought a very hilarious show to all of us, and it is none other than the American sitcom TV series, ‘The Unicorn’, produced by Bill Martin, Mike Schiff, and Grady Cooper. Its first season broadcasted on September 26, 2019, and its second season premiered on November 12, 2020.

Walton Goggins, the show’s hero and the lead was nominated in the category of Best Actor in the Comedy Series for the Critics Association Award. The show’s IMDB page is ranked 7.0 out of 10. This show really made the viewers laugh, and the results made sure there was a second season, and it happened. At this moment, fans of ‘The Unicorn’ are expecting a season 3.

Airing on the CBS television network the plot for the first episode of ‘The Unicorn’ outlined a story where a widower’s friends persuade him to start dating again. He becomes the most sought-after single man in town between balancing the burden of raising two daughters and seeking to move on. Of course, Wade here is the father returning to the thin dating ice and finding himself fairly stunned when his devoted widower and father of two labels becomes quite the catch. Things seem to be starting to get tricky for Wade in season 2, as he first finds himself obsessive about a woman he’s going on a date with, and, in a later episode, he’s also confronted with compromises and personal lines that he might have to break to pursue another woman he meets. Clearly, certain things never change!

Walton Goggins plays the role of Wade, owner of a landscaping company and a single father, trying to find a new balance in his life after his wife passed away. Wade’s older daughter Grace is played by Ruby Jay, and his younger daughter Natalie is played by Mackenzie Moss. Rob Corddry stars as Forrest, Omar Miller stars as Ben. Ben Michelle stars as Maya Robin Lynne Robinson, while Michael Watkins stars as Delia, who is married to Forrest. Both women are close friends with Wade, too.

Is CBS going to cancel or renew ‘The Unicorn’ for season 3? Last season, CBS cancelled two sitcoms (‘Carol’s Second Act’ and ‘Man with a Plan’) but kept ‘The Unicorn’ as it had slightly better ratings. Considering that the network has two new Chuck Lorre-produced sitcoms, ‘The Unicorn’s’ ratings have to improve, or it’s not going to get a third season. As of now, there is no information regarding renewal or cancellation of ‘The Unicorn’ Season 3.

Let’s hope for a season 3 of ‘The Unicorn’ to happen. Let us know if you’ve enjoyed the show this far. Drop your thoughts in the comments below.