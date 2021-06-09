Is‘The Underground Railroad’ renewed for a season 2? Keep reading to find out.

‘The Underground Railroad’ is a harrowing but hauntingly beautiful Amazon Prime Video series. ‘The Underground Railroad’, based on the novel of the same name by Colson Whitehead, tells the story of Cora Randall’s escape from a Georgia plantation. It is set in a world where the railroad is not a metaphor, but there are many real elements incorporated.

Is ‘The Underground Railroad’ renewed for a season 2?

‘The Underground Railroad’ Season 2: Cast

‘The Underground Railroad’ Season 2: Trailer

‘The Underground Railroad’ Season 1 ending explained

It’s an unsettling series at times, but that’s the point. We are reminded that history isn’t kind. There is a darkness to history that we must not forget. When it comes to cinematography, Barry Jenkins tells the story in such a beautiful way. There’s no denying that it left us wanting more, especially given how the story ends. After all, we don’t know if Cora makes it to freedom, just like we don’t know in the book.

IS ‘THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD’ RENEWED FOR A SEASON 2?

‘The Underground Railroad’ Season 2 release date, cast, trailer, synopsis, and more!

The second season has yet to be confirmed. In fact, it is unlikely. Jenkins intended for this to be a limited series, and it does give us access to all of the source material. Plans can, however, be altered. Before it was eventually renewed, ‘Big Little Lies’ was considered a limited series. So there is a possibility, but it is remote. It’s safe to assume that if the producers of the show give it a go, we can expect it to hit the screens by the end of 2022.

‘THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD’ SEASON 2: CAST

If the show is renewed, we’ll need Thuso Mbedu to reprise her role as Cora Randall. After all, it was mostly her story, with a few others thrown in for variety and to better understand people’s motivations.

Another option would be to tell someone else’s story and eventually discover that Cora did, in fact, achieve freedom. This could allow the other character from the first season to appear, especially in the towns Cora visited.

‘THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD’ SEASON 2: TRAILER

There is no trailer available at this time. That’s not surprising given that the season hasn’t even been announced. If that happens, we’ll bring one. But here’s the trailer to season 1 of the show just in case you missed it.

‘THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD’ SEASON 1 ENDING EXPLAINED

Now that you’ve reached the final episode of ‘The Underground Railroad’, you know Mabel wandered off into the nearby swamp in a daze after her best friend killed herself and two newborn babies who were forced into her care right after she gave birth to a stillborn infant. Mabel realised where she was and that she had left her young daughter behind when she finally snapped out of it, and she turned around to go get her. She never made it back to Cora, however, as she was bitten by a snake and died of the poison right there in the swamp, never to be found by anyone, including slave catcher Ridgeway (Joel Edgerton).

This finale scene is similar to one in the premiere in which Cora and Caesar (Aaron Pierre) are fleeing the plantation through the swamp when a snake hisses at Cora and nearly bites her.