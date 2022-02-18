One of the casts of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ recently dropped a huge hint about what’s to come in season 3, calling it ‘massive’. So, we have dug up some juicy information as the upcoming season is likely to be even darker, edgier, and more intense than its predecessors. Keep reading to know more!

Whew! ‘Umbrella Academy’ Season 2 was one hell of a season, keeping every fan on the edge. The last season saw the Hargreeves travelling through time and space, finally landing in Dallas, but in various timelines between 1960 and 1963. And guess what, they brought the apocalypse with them, which they tried hard to avert. ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 2 ended with the Hargreeves jumping back to their present, only to realize that they’re at the right time, but in the wrong place.

Highlights —

Season 3 reveals mysterious ‘The Sparrows Academy’

Season 3 will resolve a major mystery from season 1

‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3: What else can we expect

The season 2 finale perfectly sets the stage for season 3 with the Hargreeves finding themselves face to face with the Sparrow Academy, who are seemingly versions of themselves from another universe. What will happen when the future of the Hargreeves collides with their present?

Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of their beloved characters. So, here we have rounded up everything about season 3 for you.

After saving the world in 1960s Dallas, the Hargreeves returned home but instead of a warm hug, a new turmoil was waiting ahead of them i.e. “The Sparrows Academy”.

‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3 is Darker Than You Can Imagine

Their home was occupied by Sparrows having seven members in their Academy namely, Marcus (Justin Cornwell), Ben (Justin H Min), Fei (Britne Oldford), Alphonso (Jake Epstein), Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez), Jayme (Cazzie David), and Christopher (Psykronium cube).

It would be interesting to watch the mysterious sparrows with unique powers this season!

From the pilot season, audiences are eagerly waiting to get the answer regarding the 43 children with special powers who were born at the exact same time to women who were not pregnant. Reports are that season 3 may shed some light on why Sir Reginald chose only seven out of the 43 children and what happened to the remaining 36 children.

Video Credits: Heavy Spoilers

Interestingly, season 3 might also reveal what happened to the original ‘Umbrella Academy’ in this universe and where they all ended up. Whatever the answers are, these revelations will have a huge impact on the plot of the show.

‘The Umbrella Academy’ is based on the graphic comic book of the same name by Gerard Way. So far, the web series follows the original comics. That means season 3 should cover the events of Hotel Oblivion. However, that might not be the case.

Video Credits: The Showest

In a recent interview with Collider, Emmy Raver-Lampman aka Allison said, “I think there will always be a connection there [with the comic series], but the further we get into The Umbrella Academy, the TV show, I think it’s finding its own way. It’s finding its own route, which is exciting. This third season, we’re really, really doing our own thing, and I think the show has found some really cool plots to follow and explore”.

Now that is indeed interesting!

‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3 Cast

Interestingly enough, Justin H Min will return to season 3 as Ben. But this time, he will be a part of ‘The Sparrow Academy’ instead.

Among series regulars, Elliot Page (Vanya), Tom Hopper (Luther), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison), David Castañeda (Diego), Robert Sheehan (Klaus), Aidan Gallagher (Five), and Colm Feore (Reginald) will resume their roles.

Whereas, Ritu Arya, who was last seen in season 2, will reprise her role as Lila.

Back in October, Netflix revealed through a teaser trailer that the new season is coming in 2022. Although there isn’t any new information on when in 2022 exactly, in the same interview with Collider, Raver-Lampman dropped a hint when she was asked about it and said, “I hope this summer because I want to see this season so badly”.

Video Credits: TV Centric

Generally, Netflix drops the official trailer a month before the launch of a season. So, we can only hope!

But, don't you worry, we will keep our eyes and ears open and keep you updated on all new information about 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3.