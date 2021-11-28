Perfect for fans of Ridley Road’s emotional core, the successful Netflix drama has already piqued fans’ interest in a ‘Maid’ Season 2. But is ‘Maid’ based on a true story? Keep reading to find out.

Just a couple of weeks after premiering on Netflix on October 1, 2021, ‘Maid’ is expected to overtake 2020’s famed chess drama ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ as Netflix’s most-watched limited scripted series. Margaret Qualley plays Alex, the titular ‘Maid’ who is desperate to leave her terrible relationship and establish a better life for her little daughter.

According to Netflix, ‘Maid’ is on track to reach 67 million households, indicating that many viewers identify with Alex’s struggles as she battles poverty, spousal abuse, and a mountain of bureaucracy. Alex’s mother, Paula, is played by Andie MacDowell; Sean, the father of Alex’s kid, is played by Nick Robinson; Regina, Alex’s customer, is played by Anika Noni Rose; Yolanda, Alex’s boss, is played by Tracy Vilar; and Hank, Alex’s father, is played by Billy Burke. Following our viewing of ‘Maid’, here are the answers to one of the most pressing questions.

As noted in the show’s closing credits, ‘Maid’ is based on Stephanie Land’s book “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive”, which is based on Land’s own experience as a single mother working as a housecleaner to support herself and her small daughter. While the characters in ‘Maid’ don’t have the same names as the individuals in Land’s life, and the specifics of the situations Alex finds herself in are made up, the series’ general premise is based on Land’s real-life experiences.

The true story behind ‘Maid’ on Netflix revealed

Land was born in 1978 and grew up in Washington and Alaska. Despite living in poverty during her years as a ‘Maid’, she told Parade in a 2019 interview that she didn’t grow up in systemic poverty, which she believes shaped her views and experiences. “A lot of that was because of my privilege”, she said, explaining why she never really considered herself impoverished, despite her low income. Land believed that even though she struggled, she was granted many opportunities others might not get, due to

“my upbringing, because I am white because I didn’t have a lot of major setbacks to keep me from getting a job”.

Will there be a season 2 of ‘Maid’?

While Land’s true narrative continues, Alex Russell’s has come to a gratifying conclusion at the end of ‘Maid’s’ 10-episode season, with her moving to Montana to finish her study. If Alex’s future is anything like Land’s, it will include a degree, additional children, a happy marriage (and a miserable failed marriage), and a book contract. Molly Smith Metzler, the showrunner, says she adores Alex and “could write [her] for the rest of my life”, but she believes her story—at least the part that has to be a Netflix series—is finished.

Given the success of ‘Maid’ on Netflix, Metzler isn’t ruling out a second season; she just doesn’t think Alex is the most obvious fit for the lead. “I do think there’s a lot of maid’s out there, there’s a lot of domestic workers who are experiencing stories that are as bad, if not worse than, Stephanie Land’s”, Metzler told Decider. “I think it would be very exciting and a dream world to get to see a different maid’s story in another season. Someone from a totally different geographic with totally different life experience and who probably is a mom.” In that case, ‘Maid’ may end up being more of an anthology series than a typical one, with each season following a different lead character in a different setting while yet addressing similar themes of poverty, domestic work, and parenthood.

What do you expect season 2 of ‘Maid’ to be about? Let us know in the comments down below.