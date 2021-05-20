The Thick Of It Season 5 Release: Everything You Want To Know

The cult-classic British comedy ‘The Thick of It’ ended in 2012 after four successful seasons. While the series creator initially had some hopes of a series revival, it seems that he has changed his mind. Let’s try to decode the reason behind the series cancellation despite fans’ constant demands of a revival.

British humour is in its own separate league and has its own genre. And when it comes to satire, British filmmakers hold no bars. They go all guns blazing on that. ‘The Thick of It’ is a satirical comedy-drama that takes place inside the deepest alleys of British governance. In a way, it reminds the audience of yesteryear’s cult-classic sitcom ‘Yes Minister’. ‘The Thick of It’, like ‘Yes Minister’, highlights the relationships and conflicts between the politicians from the same political parties and opposition parties. The series ran on BBC for 4 seasons, before it was cancelled. Although the story arc was completed, some fans believed that there was still room for more stories. The series creator Armando lannucci earlier said that series 4 of ‘The Thick of It’ would probably be the last. It somehow led the fans to speculate a surprise. But is it really happening? Let’s find out.

Highlights —

‘The Thick of It’ plot & review

‘The Thick of It’ Season 5: Chances of a revival

‘The Thick of It’ premiered in 2005 and used the way of satire to pass a commentary on the sometimes ‘absurd’ workings of the government departments. In this case, a fictional department called The Department of Social Affairs and citizenship. Our protagonist is Hugh Abbot, heading the department ‘somehow’. However, he is a sincere man trying to do his job but is limited by his department and the top-dogs sitting up higher than him. The series mostly revolves around this fictional department as it sees a change of leadership with Nicola Murray overtaking it in the third season. In the fourth and final series, a general election leading to a coalition government makes Peter Mannion take charge of the workings of DoSAC.

‘The Thick of It’ plot & review

The series was appreciated for its performances, writing, and its ability to simplify even the most complicated political conundrums so that the laymen could enjoy it as much. What made the series gain a cult-status, however, was its treatment. The series is made like a sitcom and it works hugely in its favour. Because, obviously, if it wasn’t, would it be receiving BAFTA nominations almost every year and winning a few of them. ‘The Thick of It’ also managed to win a few other important honours, such as two Royal Television Society Awards and two Broadcasting Press Guild Awards.

Related: Wolfblood Season 6: Everything You Need To Know About The Show’s Return

‘The Thick of It’ cancellation must be a hard decision

Anyone know why Thick of It cast are in recent Spiderman issue? As a lifelong Marvel fan I'm delighted. And curious. pic.twitter.com/cc9LeFgx8e — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) September 16, 2015

If a series is winning such accolades from all over, what could be the reason for its cancellation after the fourth season? The creators would have had a solid reason to pull the plug on a critically and acclaimed modern classic. No wonder the fans of the series have still been hopeful about a series revival. Go to Twitter.com to see what the fans have to say about that. However, the series creator has a solid reason for going from ‘probably not happening’ to ‘definitely not happening’.

‘The Thick of It’ Season 5: Is it ever happening?

As it happens to be the case, as per Armando, the politics of Britain has become ridiculous enough that its a comedy of its own. He was, however, once upon a time, contemplating returning for a special episode based on the BREXIT, which he later dropped. In his own words, Armando said that the absurdity prevalent in the current British government is too much for him to even write anything about. The fourth season ended in 2012 and, since then, the fans have wondered what could be the reason the creators weren’t even contemplating the continuation of the series. So, it seems that season 5 of ‘The Thick of It’ will forever remain a pipe-dream for the hardcore fans of the satirical sitcom.

https://t.co/qypHSqi2Mj presents… Script to Screen with Armando Iannucci – buy your ticket now! – https://t.co/M42wa5CqgU — The Thick of It (@thickofit) April 24, 2021

But as a silver lining, the show ended on a high note, before it “overstayed its welcome” by overdoing the same themes over and over again. Also, we have the feature film ‘In the Loop’, a rare case in which a film based on a series was better than its source material. So with a heavy heart, we might as well bid adieu to ‘The Thick of It’, one of the greatest political satires of our time! Tell us in the comments what according to you makes ‘The Thick of It’ a great watch and your reasons for demanding its revival?