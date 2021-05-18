‘The Split’, a divorce lawyer drama, will return for a third season, according to the BBC. Find out what happens in the new series and when we can expect it to air.

The Split is a British legal drama that airs on BBC One in the United Kingdom and the Sundance Channel in the United States. The show follows the lives of a family of divorce lawyers and was created and co-written by Welsh screenwriter Abi Morgan, with Jane Eden and Louise Ironside serving as the other two writers.

Highlights —

‘The Split’ Season 3 release date

‘The Split’ Season 3: Cast

‘The Split’ Season 3: What to expect?

Sundance Channel announced in January 2017 that it would collaborate with BBC on the show’s production. Season 1 of the show, consisting of six episodes, premiered in April 2018, less than a year after production began in July 2017. The show made an immediate and lasting impression on television critics and viewers alike, who praised the cast’s performances, the dramatic plot, and the show’s exploration of relevant socio-political topics. As a result, it came as no surprise when the show was renewed for a second season. Now that season 2 has concluded, here is everything we know about season 3 of ‘The Split’.

Season 2 of ‘The Split’ premiered on BBC One on February 11, 2020, and ended on March 17, 2020. It premiered on Sundance at midnight on May 21, 2020, in the United States. According to “Deadline”, casting for season 3 is still ongoing, with filming set to begin in 2021. As a result, it’s safe to assume that the new series won’t premiere until later this year or even in 2022.

‘The Split’ Season 3: Here is what we know so far

Related: The Split of Phoenix Force and Vicious X-Men vs Avengers

‘The Split’ Season 3: Cast

Nicola Walker plays Hannah Stern, a divorce lawyer who works for Noble & Hale, a law firm that competes with the one her family owns. Nathan Stern, Hannah’s husband and a successful barrister, is played by Stephen Mangan and Walker.

Season 2 also featured Donna Air as Fi Hansen and Ben Bailey Smith as Richie Hansen. We can expect the entire lead cast to make a comeback in season 3.

Video Credits: Movie news

‘The Split’ Season 3: What to expect?

Hannah and Nathan’s previously rock-solid marriage finally fell apart at the end of season 2 as the extent of Hannah’s betrayal was revealed. After ten months of respectfully negotiating their separation, the two professional divorce lawyers appeared to have reached an amicable agreement. However, as Hannah and Nathan decide to break their twenty years together, she realises what she is about to lose.

The synopsis also teases that their dream of a “good divorce” has been dashed. As we continue to delve into the Defoe family’s messy lives, we’ll see more of Nina (Annabel Scholey) and Rose (Fiona Button), as well as their formidable mother Ruth (Deborah Findlay).

Video Credits: movie editzz

BBC teases a “shocking revelation that dramatically changes the stakes”

adding: “Battle lines are redrawn, their dream of achieving the ‘good divorce’ is left in tatters.”

Abi Morgan said: “It’s great to be back writing for the Defoe Family and to dive once more into the complications of their lives and those of their clients. In the final series of this bittersweet trilogy, Hannah faces the heartbreak of her own divorce, and the fight to save her family and her marriage. Siblings clash, past mistakes are exposed, and hearts are broken as Noble Hale and Defoe notches up more billable hours in the divorce capital of the world.”

Stay tuned with us to know more about ‘The Split’ Season 3. You can watch ‘The Split’ series one and two on BBC iPlayer.