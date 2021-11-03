'The Sopranos' Creator Regrets Feud with late James Gandolfini

‘The Sopranos’ creator barely talked to James Gandolfini. What could have possibly gone wrong that triggered a feud between the two?

From 1999 to 2007, Chase produced six seasons of ‘The Sopranos‘, which won numerous awards, including several Emmys during its time on the air. The show was the first on a cable network to be nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series. The opening theme music, “Woke Up This Morning” by Alabama 3, was instantly recognized by Gandolfini’s cigar-chomping protagonist and became a global sensation as a result of it.

Here’s why James Gandolfini and ‘The Sopranos’ creator were not on talking terms

Did they ever reconcile?

Gandolfini died in 2013, leaving behind a rich filmography, but he was best recognized for his role as Tony Soprano on the show. In 2012, Chase reunited with Gandolfini for his film ‘Not Fade Away’, although the two had no other projects lined up until Gandolfini’s death. This month, Chase made a return to the world of ‘The Sopranos’ with the prequel film ‘The Many Saints of Newark’, in which Gandolfini’s son Michael Gandolfini plays Tony.

HERE’S WHY JAMES GANDOLFINI AMD ‘THE SOPRANOS’ CREATOR WERE NOT ON TALKING TERMS

‘The Sopranos’ creator barely talked to James Gandolfini. Chase revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he and Gandolfini scarcely spoke towards the end of season six of the show. Gandolfini had a reputation for being tough or belligerent on set, and stories from his time on ‘The Sopranos’ continue to surface. Chase has since added to this, claiming that he “hated” the actor. This sounds like some intense cold blood. To be precise, here’s what he said:

“We were barely talking. I remember at the last party or screening or Emmy’s, it was the last time we’d all be together, and we’re sitting at a table, [Gandolfini] went by with his food and my wife said ‘Jim, come sit over here’, and he just ignored her and sat someplace else.”

He further went on to say that since the late actor started “that kind of stuff for my wife”, he was infuriated. It was at this point in time that self-reflection made him realize how much he hated Gandolfini.

DID THEY EVER RECONCILE ?

Gandolfini and Chase would eventually reconcile on the set of his film ‘Not Fade Away’, with the latter stating that they “get along quite well”. Gandolfini was once asked by the show’s creator if he’d ever appeared in a film adaptation of ‘The Sopranos’, and he responded with a flippant, “Well, I’d have to read a script”. Unfortunately, that was never going to happen due to the actor’s untimely death. His character and family legacy live on in the prequel film, with Tony Soprano’s son carrying on the family name and the legacy of his late father. After starting filming on ‘The Many Saints of Newark’, Chase said he’d “contemplated” continuing the narrative of the characters, but no one had approached him about doing so.

Gandolfini will always be known as Tony Soprano, and the anecdotes that emerge about him during the production of ‘The Sopranos’ are disturbing, fascinating, and compelling. Final verdict: in many respects this performer seemed to embody the character. ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ has created the groundwork for further investigation of ‘The Sopranos’ world, and given the positive response to the film, it would be a tragedy if the narrative didn’t continue from there. The actor who played Tony Soprano has indicated he’d like to return to the role, but only if it was a natural progression for him to do so. To their credit, Chase has lighted a fire that could rekindle HBO‘s love for ‘The Sopranos’, just as it did during the show’s initial run.

Would you like to watch a ‘The Sopranos’ reboot? Do you think Michael Gandolfini fits the bill of his father’s role? If there ever were a ‘The Sopranos’ reboot series, what do you imagine would be the plotline? Let us know in the comment section below.