Attention Fans! The Simpsons Sequel Movie Is Underway, Reveals The Maker

After 11 years, a sequel to ‘The Simpsons Movie’ is now in the works. The Springfield residents are returning to the big screen more than a decade after the debut of ‘The Simpsons Movie’.

The first film, directed by David Silverman, set Springfield’s most dysfunctional family on the path of redemption after donut-scoffing father Homer Simpson pollutes the town lake. Homer was forced to use his foolish charm to stop the Environmental Protection Agency and the American government from decimating Springfield in order to regain the townspeople’s respect and tolerance. But what about the sequel? And, more importantly, will Spider-Pig be able to return for more due to his hectic schedule?

When is ‘The Simpsons’ sequel set to release?

‘The Simpsons’ have come a long way since their debut as a crude cartoon segment on ‘The Tracey Ullman Show’, and while some may argue that they have outstayed their welcome, there are still plenty of fans of the show, and, as a result, there is constant speculation about when we will see Springfield’s first family back on the big screen, in addition to continued season renewals. Their first outing in theatres did what it needed to do, but many long-time fans were disappointed, so would it be better to leave it alone now that ‘The Simpsons Movie’ has been out for 14 years? According to long-time showrunner Al Jean, the plans to bring the family back for a full-length sequel are still in the works.

“We’re cursed by high ratings. We’re still on the air as a TV show and that takes up a lot of time”, Jean confirmed in an interview with NME. “I worked on the [first] movie simultaneous to the show, and it nearly killed the animators. But we have an idea, it’s just that we’re waiting to see what the environment is. Do we want to do it as a streamer? In theatres? Animation has been the slowest to come back to theatres. But now that [ages] five and up are getting vaccinated [in America], the business might resume. We’re in a wait-and-see mode. But there’s definitely the germ of something there.”

When is ‘The Simpsons’ sequel set to release?

According to Jean, conversations regarding a possible sequel were just getting started when the Covid epidemic struck, putting several projects on hold. ‘The Simpsons Movie’ took a long time to develop, with the first idea for a feature being discussed in 2001 and the final film not arriving until 2007, when it grossed $536 million, rendering the mixed critical and audience reactions largely inconsequential. Unlike many other series-to-movie adaptations, ‘The Simpsons’ maintained a large core fanbase that watched new episodes each week both before and after the film was released in theatres, boosting box office revenues in the long run.

Above all, the release date for ‘The Simpsons Movie 2’ remains a mystery. Given the ongoing global pandemic, the increasingly intense streaming conflicts, the reluctant pace of ‘The Simpsons’ crew, and the overall lack of information divulged, it’s tough to predict when ‘The Simpsons Movie 2’ will be released.

For more updates about the sequel, stay tuned with us and let us know how excited are you for ‘The Simpsons’ sequel to happen in the comments down below.