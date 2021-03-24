The Simpsons Renewed For Season 33: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Highlights —

Making history

What’s the storyline going to be like?

As it turns out, it will, and not for one but two seasons.

‘The Simpsons’ has been officially renewed for seasons 33 and 34 at Fox. The show will air until at least 2023, occupying the 2022-2023 television season, with ‘The Simpsons’ Season 33 launching in 2021. Airing on Sundays on the network, there seem to be no plans as yet to change the show’s slot, given its more than consistent performance through the years.

Fact or Fiction: Has ‘The Simpsons’ been renewed for seasons 33 and 34?

Focusing on the dysfunctional family of lay American man Homer Simpson, the animated sitcom showcases the often hilarious events and happenings in the lives of the Simpsons family in the town of Springfield.

Making history

With the way the sitcom is going, it seems like ‘The Simpsons’ is never going to get cancelled.

Related: From Big Bang To Simpsons: Jim Parsons’s Nerdiness Takes An All-New High

At present in its 32nd season, ‘The Simpsons’ has made history by being the longest-running primetime scripted TV show ever, since its launch in 1989. With the renewal of not just one but two of its seasons, the show will have produced the record-smashing number of 757 in its episodes.

Video Credits: WatchMojo.com

The sitcom has already won multiple awards, including 34 Emmy Awards, 7 People’s Choice Awards, 13 Writers Guild of America Awards, and a Peabody Award. In 2012, the show was nominated for an Academy Award as well.

What’s the storyline going to be like?

Now that we know the sitcom is coming back, what is season 33 of ‘The Simpsons’ going to be like?

Related: ‘The Simpsons’ and ‘Rick and Morty’ Producer, Michael Mendel Passes Away at 54

Matt Groening, the executive producer and creator of the show, gives us a hint. In a statement following the announcement, Groening joked,

“Everyone at THE SIMPSONS is thrilled to be renewed once more, and we are planning lots of big surprises. Homer will lose a hair, Milhouse will get contact lenses, and Bart will celebrate his tenth birthday for the thirty-third time”.

Video Credits: World Trending News

Even though renewals are notorious for not being as good as the way the show original was, ‘The Simpsons’ has proved otherwise. It continues to attract viewers from all platforms. Its latest availability on Disney+ promises only more viewers. Besides, the show has made efforts to remain relevant as it progresses in seasons, all the while still pushing boundaries and staying hilarious.

What do you think of the renewal of ‘The Simpsons’? Let us know in the comments below.