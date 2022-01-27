The Silent Sea Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & Release Date Update

‘The Silent Sea’ has become one of the most viewed science-fiction dramas on Netflix within weeks of its release. As the first season ended on a bittersweet note, fans are curiously awaiting season 2 of the K-drama series.

Time has been too kind on everything Korean since the past few years. While many people credit the global successes of ‘Parasite’ and ‘Squid Games’ with this new wave of Korean fiction popularity, the fact is that K-dramas have always brought something new to the plate. ‘The Silent Sea’ is the latest name in a series of Korean dramas that are becoming extremely popular. It dropped on Netflix on Christmas Eve and immediately it was into the top 10 list of as many as 88 countries around the world. The first season was met with some amazing reviews. While many audiences connected its style to western influences, such as the cult classic film ‘Alien’, the series had its own Korean flavour which the fans loved. Now the fans are asking for more of ‘The Silent Sea’. Is the second season coming anytime sooner? Let’s find out.

Highlights —

‘The Silent Sea’ Season 2 release date

‘The Silent Sea’ Season 2 update

Directed by Choi Hang-Yong, the drama unfolds in a near future as a voyage to an abandoned base on the moon is being planned. A mysterious sample is to be brought to the earth by a group of astronauts and that’s where the drama unfolds. The series glides through the episodes with the right number of thrills, suspense and most importantly, some thought-provoking ideas. There are enough twists throughout the season that you will helplessly binge through the season. In the US, the series ranked third after ‘Emily in Paris’ and ‘The Witcher’ Season 2. However, to the utter sadness of the fans, there has been no official announcement made by Netflix about a series revival yet.

‘The Silent Sea’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & What We Know So Far

Yes, despite the show becoming a major success, Netflix is still awaiting the accumulated response to make a decision. However, the initial trends say that the show has picked up a great start and, in no time, it will rise as the number one series in multiple countries. It’s a foreign language series which has received a little marketing. Also, most of the international Netflix titles thrive on word of mouth, the results of which show after a month of release or so. But if the trends are to be believed, Netflix is going to announce a season 2 soon enough!

Now, if the second season does happen, what can it offer. Well, sadly, in terms of the cast, there is not going to be a lot of the same faces. Most of the original cast members were killed during the course of the series. Only Bae Doona’s Dr Song Ji-an and Kim Sun-young’s Dr Hong Ga-young are left from the original crew. It can be assumed that we’ll see a lot of new faces in the second season.

The season ended leaving a bittersweet taste in the mouths of the audience. Luna, Dr Song and Dr Hong were rescued at the end of it as the base was completely taken over by lunar water. The final episode sets up a sequel, but it can go either way. There is only enough that can be assumed about the plot of the second season.

Even if Netflix green lits the second season of ‘The Silent Sea’, we are still more than a year away from viewing it. For now, let’s bask in the glory of the well-deserved global success the show is enjoying.

Tell us in the comments who was your favourite character in ‘The Silent Sea’. Also, tell us about your take on the season 2 plot.

FAQ on ‘The Silent Sea’.

Q. Is ‘The Silent Sea’ scary?

A. Not exactly. While there are some nerve inducing elements, the main genre is a sci-fi thriller.

Q. Is ‘The Silent Sea’ based on a true story?

A. No. It is based on a short film titled ‘The Sea of Tranquility’ by Choi Hang-Yong, the director of ‘The Silent Sea’.

Q. How many episodes are there in ‘The Silent Sea?’

A. The series has 8 episodes in the first season.