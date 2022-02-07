The Sex Lives Of College Girls Season 2 Release Date Update And More

This is what you need to know about ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 2.

‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ has to be one of the most relatable shows out there, especially for 20 something who are currently attending universities. Be it the likeability of the characters, or intriguing storyline, the show keeps you hooked from the very beginning. Now that the first season of the show was released in 2021, fans want to know all that they can about season 2.

HIGHLIGHTS —

What is ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ about?

Season 2 of ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’

Reviews of ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’

Plotline of ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’

‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’, created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, follows four 18-year-old roommates as they manage their newfound freedom, including the chance to explore their sexuality.

Video Credits: abnormallyadam

There’s Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), a work-study student from a small town who has just been dumped by her high school lover and is about to start her freshman year. Bela (Amrit Kaur) has two big objectives for the year: get into the campus comedy magazine and have a lot of sex. Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) is the daughter of a senator and a professional soccer player who is having an affair with her married coach. Then there’s Leighton (Reneé Rapp), a wealthy New York legacy student who is struggling to come out as a lesbian, which interferes with her growing romance with another student.

More From DKODING: Everything We Know So Far About Legally Blonde 3: Release Date, Cast Updates And More

Throughout season 1, we watch this foursome face a variety of challenges in their first few months of college, ranging from employment harassment to relationship issues to an academic cheating scandal. Throughout these trials, we saw the four women become closer to one another.

What do we know about season 2?

What do we know about season 2?

Unfortunately, till now we don’t know an exact release date for season 2 of ‘The Sex Lives Of College Girls’. The series was renewed on December 7, just two days before the series finale, which was set to air on December 9. However, you can keep checking this space to find out any further information about the release of season 2.

More From DKODING: Mindy Kaling Is Planning A Work From Home Version Of The Office

Reviews of ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’

The critics are absolutely thrilled with this show and they haven’t shied away from in praising the show in their reviews. Nina Metz from “Chicago Tribune” said, “Figuring out where you belong – or if you even want to belong – is a right of passage college will foist on you whether you like it or not. The Sex Lives of College Girls gives that truism the right sort of fizzy kick”.

Video Credits: Juliana Winters

On the other hand, Karl Quinn from “The Age” thinks that this show is an absolute joy! “A paean to friendship, to self-discovery and to the networks that are foisted upon people by the mysteries of the universe — or college administrations — and which can sometimes, if you’re incredibly lucky, yield gold. It’s a joy.”

Have you watched ‘The Sex Lives Of College Girls’ yet? Let us know your view in the comments below. Don’t forget to follow DKODING on Instagram and Twitter. Stay tuned for all the latest Hollywood news!