Fans fear that season 2 of ‘The Serpent’ is cancelled. Find out if it’s true.

‘The Serpent’ debuted on Netflix in early April 2021 and is ruling the streaming giant ever since. Fans enjoyed the fresh plotline and are writing ever since. Even critics have largely given the show positive feedback. Already fans are calling for the second season of the show, even though there was no official announcement about the same.

‘The Serpent’ Season 2 release date update

The story of Charles Sobhraj is over

However, some clues have been given by netflixlife.com that discuss the possibilities of making a new season of this drama series.

‘The Serpent’ is based on the real-life criminal Charles Sobhraj. The thriller series focuses on the life and crimes of the world-famous serial killer, who was very active in the ’70s.

‘The Serpent’ Season 2 Release Date & Story Details

The series depicts how Charles managed to escape from jail after getting arrested, multiple times in a thrilling fashion. His prime targets were travellers, whom he murdered in order to get their money and passport.

Though audiences want more thrill, the possibility of a second season is slim due to a variety of reasons.

THE STORY OF CHARLES SOBHRAJ IS OVER

The first season ended up with Sobhraj serving his time in prison. Season 2 can only happen if he again escapes the prison, chances of which are slim because his journey of crime was entirely covered in season 1. Season 2 can happen if the makers pick up another criminal for Serpent. No announcement of cancellation or renewal of series has been made.

‘The Serpent’ consists of eight episodes set. Tahar Rahim beautifully depicts the nitty-gritty of the lead character Charles Sobhraj. Other cast members include Jenna Coleman, Ellie Bamber, Billy Howle, Tim McInnerny, and many others.

The series was launched on television before it started streaming on Netflix for global audiences. ‘The Serpent’ was planned to release last year but things got delayed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Let us know if you want the latest updates on ‘The Serpent’ Season 2 in the comments box below.