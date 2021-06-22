The Secret Of Skinwalker Ranch Season 3: Release Date Update And More

History Channel’s ‘The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch’ enters its second season. The show investigating paranormal occurrences and UFO sightings in a remote Utah location has received a phenomenal response. Will the makers bless the fans with the announcement of a third season?

History Channel is known to bring television shows that are either extraordinarily vague or hyper-realistic. But one thing History Channel never falls short of is entertaining its audience. ‘The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch’ is one such show on the channel that has amassed a massive fan base owing to its supernatural touch and entertaining premise. The show premiered in 2020 with high ratings and glided through season two, which premiered in 2021. And now, fans wonder whether there will be a season 3 of the show?

Highlights —

‘The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch’ Season 3 release date

‘The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch’ Season 3 coming in Summer 2022

‘The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch’ is based around a real-life place in Utah, which was originally known as Sherman Ranch. The name ‘Skinwalker’ was given to the property due to a high concentration of the Navajo, a clan of Native American people living around the area. However, that is not the main focus of the show. The show focuses on much more intense and ethereal events that have occurred around the place that have reopened the conversations around the alien visitors and the UFOs. The place has been a centre of curiosity for decades due to the frequent reports of the occurrence of paranormal events and UFO sightings.

Is there going to be a ‘The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch’ Season 3?

‘THE SECRET OF SKINWALKER RANCH’ SEASON 3

In the show ‘The Secret of Skywalker Ranch’, a group of experts and researchers investigate the location to spot any paranormal activity. The group invites religious people and army people in order to reach the bottom of the otherworldly events that have taken place there. The team is led by doctor Travis Taylor, who learns about the cultural history and significance of the place and the ancient connection the place has to the native Americans.

The show conducts a detailed examination of the happenings at the ranch and finds a connection to the scientific possibility of the existence of a wormhole around the place that allows non-human beings from other dimensions to enter the earth.

The episode titled ‘Laser Focused’ in season 2 specifically focused on this wormhole connection. And what makes the show furthermore interesting is that most of the theories presented on-screen have been backed by science. In that way, the series gives a similar vibe as ‘The Curse of Oak Island’, another History Channel modern classic. The investigation goes on and has carried on from season 1 to season 2. And now fans wait to see what the show holds in season 3. But has season 3 been announced yet, or has it been cancelled already? Let’s find out.

Related: Tom Hiddleston Meets Owen Wilson In Loki – Marvel’s Trickster Up Against Another Trickster On The Loose

SEASON3 OF ‘THE SECRET OF SKINWALKER RANCH’

Season 3 of ‘The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch’ has not been announced as of now. But that said, the second season of the show will be aired through July 2021 and as it happened with the previous season, there is a huge chance that the third season will be announced towards the end of summer. And it is pretty much confirmed that the show will be renewed given History Channel’s previous track record of stretching its shows for many seasons. And ‘The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch’ has been among their top-rated shows for a year or so. So every possibility directs us towards the series getting renewed for the third season.

Where would the third season of ‘The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch’ go? Well, it solely depends upon how the second season ends. As the team is researching the wormhole theory and has found some paranormal happenings through a thermal scanner, there is a major chance that the show will focus on a specific region of the area. The third season can also go in a totally different direction and focus on something else entirely, that hasn’t even been mentioned before in the show. Let’s wait and see where season 2 takes us, to presume correctly the direction of the third season.

There is ample possibility that season 3 of ‘The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch’ can be bigger and better. The researchers could find a major lead and take it from there, as the mystery will perhaps deepen. Whatever it is gonna be, the wait is long and hard. Summer 2022, come already!

Tell us in the comments your views on the wormhole theory of ‘The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch’. Also, tell us whether you think the third season will prove to be the last one?