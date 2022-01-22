Finally! The Long Wait For The Righteous Gemstones Is Over: Series Returns With Season 2

After the two-year disappearance because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the long-awaited second season of Danny McBride created HBO’s black comedy ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ made its return with a second season.

‘The Righteous Gemstones’ follows the life of a world-famous televangelist family, the Gemstones, who do not practise what they preach and use their ministry to fulfil their selfish motives and hide shocking secrets. Two and a half years since its first season was aired in 2019, ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ returns with a clever nine-episode sophomore outing that’s sharply written and often very funny.

Last year in October, director, executive producer, and long-time Danny McBride collaborator David Gordon Green officially declared to Collider that ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ would return for season 3.

“We’ve been picked up for a third, and [HBO] want us to do another one”, he said about the dark comedy. “So, we’re cooking on ideas for that right now. It is so sprawling and epic with its ensemble.”

Ahead of the series premiere, series creator Danny McBride spoke with Polygon about the show and unveiled plans to develop multiple seasons.

“This one, I’ve set to be longer than anything we’ve done before. If I had my way, when this is done, it’s like this epic, sprawling tale, like the f–king Thorn Birds or something.”

He added, “You’ll know everybody in this family, cousins, great uncles, all these people. In my eyes, [Season 1] is chapter one. It’s just setting the table for who all these people are and what’s about to happen”.

Fans couldn’t be more excited about the possibility of ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ continuing for several more years. However, our only condition is that Uncle Baby Billy (Walton Goggins) has as much screen time as possible.

Danny’s Real Life Inspired Him to Create ‘The Righteous Gemstones’

In an interview with Polygon, show creator Danny claimed that specific elements in his real-life sparked an interest in developing ‘The Righteous Gemstones’. After he and a few of his co-workers moved their families to Charleston, S.C., Danny noticed the excessive number of churches in the area.

“I went [to church] a lot when I was a kid. It just made me think, like, ‘Oh yeah, church, I used to go to that all the time, and people still do it'”, he told the outlet.

“It made me curious about what church is like now, so I started researching these megachurches. Down there in Charleston, you’ll even see these old closed-down box stores that people will put churches in.”

He finished, “I started reading about a lot of these different characters and these different ministers, and it seemed like the setting was right for what we’d like to do”.

New episodes of ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on HBO and HBO Max.