The Outsider Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More

Stephen King’s ‘The Outsider’ made through season 1 on HBO. However, rumours suggest that ‘The Outsider’ might have to find a new home if season 2 were to happen. Is season 2 of ‘The Outsider’ a possibility or has the show dropped dead all of a sudden? Keep reading to find out!

It seems like ‘The Outsider’ might not be back on HBO for a season 2. However, in no way does that mean the show would not be renewed for a second season. Season 1 of ‘The Outsider’ was received quite well among the fans and while that is definitely a good reason for bringing the show back, things are a little blurry at the moment. That being said, the creators of ‘The Outsider’ are on a hunt to find the show a new home and once that’s done, season 2 might as well be on the way.

It is a known fact that nobody writes horror better than Stephen King. When Stephen King’s novel ‘The Outsider’ was first published in 2018, the book had gained popularity and critical acclaim overnight. Soon after, remaining loyal to its tradition of adapting bestsellers, HBO pounced at the opportunity of turning the book into a TV series. HBO’s ‘The Outsider’ made its debut on screen in 2020 as a ten-episode series.

However, although the show seems to have covered most of the content of Stephen King’s book in the first season itself, season 2 of ‘The Outsider’ still seems a possibility given the multiple hints pointing towards the same in season 1.

Season 1 of ‘The Outsider’ followed an investigation as the corpse of an eleven-year-old boy is found in a park. The investigation opens up a can of worms as the story unravels. The ending of the season surely tied loose ends for the story while hinting at a second season. Season 2 of ‘The Outsider’, if it were to happen, could either be a development on the story from the first season or an entirely new one. Whatever that may be, one thing that we can be certain about is that it would definitely have the classic spook factor that King offers. In fact, Stephen King has confirmed that he knows “exactly” the way the narrative of the second season would pan out. He told “Entertainment Weekly”,

“I know exactly where it’s going because I have seen some of the scripts. I could tell you, but then I’d have to kill you. I’ll just say that it’s really great and a real spooky paranormal element”.

If ‘The Outsider’ were to indeed return for season 2, it could be expected that at least Cynthia Erivo and Ben Mendelsohn would return as Holly Gibney and Ralph Anderson respectively. These two actors are the lead members of the cast who have done most of the heavy lifting for season 1.

Moreover, there are chances that Mare Winningham would return as the wife of Ralph, Jeannie, since we see her leaving the season 1 finale unscathed. Yul Vazquez could also come back as Yun Sablo from the State Police. On the other hand, although Paddy Considine’s character Claude Bolton lived in the finale of the first season, he could be left out of season 2 of ‘The Outsider’ since his story is neither important to the plot nor personally connected with Ralph or Holly. Moreover, Marc Menchaca, Bill Camp, Seale Bolton as well as Jason Bateman will probably not come back for the second season since they have been killed in season 1.

As of now, HBO has given the red flag to ‘The Outsider’ Season 2. HBO, in their statement, had clearly said out loud that they do not wish to move forward with season 2 of ‘The Outsider’. Sources suggest that HBO’s decision against season 2 of the horror crime drama, ‘The Outsider’ came following the season 2 pitch. The pitch suggested a close follow up on the life of Holly Gibney, the private investigator. It would have been a stretch in extending the plot beyond the original source material, and perhaps, that is why HBO chose to take a step back.

Nevertheless, it has been suggested that once ‘The Outsider’ manages to find a new home for season 2, production for the same will be a go. Ben Mendelsohn told “Entertainment Weekly”, “This is the God’s honest truth. I’ve been told some way, somewhere, someone is writing, and somewhere that person who’s writing is saying, ‘Go away until I’m finished’. So no one knows. No one knows whether there’ll be another, who’ll be in it, what it will be about, any of those questions. I’ll put a bet that they make another, but as to who is in or out or what that’s about or anything else, I couldn’t tell you. That’s the God’s honest truth”.

Is ‘The Outsider’ cancelled?

HBO has cancelled ‘The Outsider’ for season 2. However, chances for the show to get renewed are high once it’s taken up by a new network.

How many seasons of ‘The Outsider’ will there be?

So far, there is only one season of ‘The Outsider’.

Has Netflix taken up ‘The Outsider’ for season 2?

There is no such confirmation from Netflix yet.

Do you want to see season 2 of ‘The Outsider’? Let us know in the comments below!