Today, John Krasinski is one of the most recognized names in Hollywood. Here’s a look at his career, starting from his success in ‘The Office’, some struggles after the sitcom ended, and his newfound image as a writer-director.

Some actors are so iconic in certain performances, that they become immortalized in pop culture for their portrayal of these roles. Examples of this are Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. as Captain America and Iron Man, Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones, Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Terminator, etc. When people think of Chris Evans, they immediately think of Captain America and vice versa, the same applies to the other actors mentioned above.

One such performance is that of John Krasinski as Jim Halpert from ‘The Office’. Even now, people most fondly remember John Krasinski as his character from this particular NBC sitcom. His work in ‘The Office’ made Jim Halpert one of the best sitcom characters of all time.

John Krasinski was born and brought up in Massachusetts. A fun story about his childhood is that he knew one of his ‘The Office’ co-stars long before he ever started his acting career. John Krasinski used to play sports with B.J. Novak, who plays Ryan on ‘The Office’ and had a supporting role in ‘Inglorious Bastards’.

‘The Office’ Saved John Krasinski’s Acting Career

After graduating from high school, John Krasinski attended Brown University. He used his time at the university to become a playwright, while also engaging in sketch comedy. John Krasinski had a background in comedy even before his role in ‘The Office’. He used to perform with a comedy group called ‘Out of Bounds’.

Around this time, John Krasinski also worked as an intern for the popular talk show ‘Late Night With Conan O’Brien’. He returned to the talk show five years later as a guest. In the interview, John Krasinski spoke about the responsibilities of his job. One of his main duties was to observe Conan O’Brien’s jokes for a particular show to ensure that they were comedic enough to be presented.

THE SIGNIFICANCE OF ‘THE OFFICE’ TO JOHN KRASINKI’S ACTING CAREER

When John Krasinski moved to New York to pursue his goals as an actor, he was not instantly getting cast in popular movies or TV shows. His rise to success was quite slow. John Krasinski worked as a waiter while landing small roles on shows like ‘Law and Order’ and a movie role on 2004’s ‘Kinsey’.

In an appearance on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’, John Krasinski said that he was going to quit acting before he got a role on ‘The Office’. This felt even more certain for the actor because of some unfortunate comments he made during his audition.

To put it as John Krasinski did, when he left his university to pursue an acting career, his mother told him that he would have to find a decent role or revenue within two or three years. Then, two and a half years later, John Krasinski was ready to quit. He hadn’t found the kind of opportunities he was looking for and was frustrated having to support himself by waiting on tables. But his mother told him that he should take a few more months and keep at it. This advice changed John Krasinski’s life as just three weeks later he was cast for a role in ‘The Office’.

HOW JOHN KRASINKI SABOTAGED HIS CHANCE TO WORK IN ‘THE OFFICE’

John Krasinski’s morale to continue a career in acting was already quite low when he got called for an audition, from there it got worse. When John Krasinski appeared for his audition, he was already made to wait for a long time due to the high number of applicants. When he finally entered the room, he was asked about his nervousness regarding being able to secure the role. John Krasinski responded by saying that he wasn’t particularly concerned, he would either get the part or wouldn’t, as that’s just how the business works. Then John Krasinski shot himself in the foot by saying that he was more nervous for the show than his role in it. When asked why, he said that the British ‘Office’ was very well done and he didn’t have faith that an American creative team would be able to replicate the same results. John Krasinski then found out that the person he was talking to was none other than Greg Daniels, the creator of ‘The Office’.

The audition had now obviously started off on the wrong foot as John Krasinski just implied that the show wouldn’t be a success. Despite that, he completed his audition. To his surprise, he was called for a second round to audition on the actual ‘The Office’ set in Los Angeles. Here, John Krasinski was once again nervous because he was made to wait until the very end even though all the other actors from New York had already finished. John Krasinski was then told that they made him wait because they wanted to test him as an acting partner opposite to Jenna Fischer (who played Pam on ‘The Office’).

Clearly, the couple was successful in securing their respective roles. When John Krasinski got the part, the first thing he asked was if Jenna Fischer had been cast as well. And when Jenna Fischer was cast, she also asked whether John Krasinski got the part. Both the actors were very comfortable working with each other, which is what probably made them such an amazing on-screen couple.

John Krasinski most recently gained attention for his work directing the ‘A Quiet Place’ sequel. He is also set to produce the third movie in the franchise. Some fans also want John Krasinski to be cast as Mr Fantastic in the MCU.

What do you think about John Krasinski’s role in ‘The Office’ and the upcoming projects he’s working on? Share them in the comments below.