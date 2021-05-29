The Nevers Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Synopsis, And More

Is the latest HBO hit original series, ‘The Nevers’, returning for a part 2? Read more to find out if the science fiction drama series has been cancelled or renewed!

‘The Nevers’ is a recently released science fiction drama series on HBO. It revolves around a group of women who gain unusual abilities when Victorian London is affected by a supernatural event. ‘The Nevers’ managed to garner a global viewership of 1.4 million across linear telecasts and digital for HBO Max. HBO called it the best premiere for a new HBO Original on HBO Max. Also, the premiere of ‘The Nevers’ surpassed the viewership of the recent hit drama series ‘The Undoing‘ and ‘Lovecraft Country‘.

HIGHLIGHTS —

Will ‘The Nevers’ return for part 2?

Philippa Goslett replaces Joss Whedon as showrunner

Amy Mason answers if ‘The Nevers’ will return for part 2

Will ‘The Nevers’ return for part 2?

Will ‘The Nevers’ return for part 2?

The hit science-fiction drama series, ‘The Nevers’, has not been renewed by HBO yet. However, seeing the positive reaction of the fans, the announcement may happen very soon. The first season of ‘The Nevers’ was divided into two parts. The reason behind it was the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The network did not wait for the entire season to finish filming in the UK. So, they split the season into two parts. After releasing the sixth episode of the drama series, it will take a break. The second part is also expected to include six episodes. Once HBO renews ‘The Nevers’, we can expect it to release its part 2 in the summer of 2022.

Related: Big Bang Theory Memories Made Love Scenes In Flight Attendant Stressful For Kaley Cuoco

Philippa Goslett replaces Joss Whedon as showrunner

‘The Nevers’ was one of the most anticipated series. Back in 2018, HBO had announced the new sci-fi show, ‘The Nevers’. It was also announced that Joss Whedon has previously worked on hits like ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘, ‘Firefly‘, ‘Angel‘, and ‘The Avengers‘. However, Whedon chose to leave the series in November. In a statement, he explained that his departure was because of the physical challenges that he had to face during the making of such a huge show during a global pandemic.

Video Credits: Rawrist

Earlier in January this year, Philippa Goslett was appointed as the new showrunner and executive producer of ‘The Nevers’. She has previously worked on ‘Little Ashes’, ‘How to Talk to Girls at Parties’, and ‘Holy Money’. Another likely reason for the delay in the release of part 2 is the change of showrunner. Hence, the next part might require more time to complete.

Related: Six Feet Under Season 6: Release Date, Cast, And Plot

Amy Mason answers if ‘The Nevers’ will return for part 2

In an interview with PureWow, actress Amy Manson talked about the possibility of ‘The Nevers’ returning for a part 2. Even though HBO has not renewed it, Mason mentioned that she definitely said yes to it. She also said that there are a lot of stories left to tell.

“I think given a few storylines or potential storylines from Philippa Goslett (the showrunner), Maladie’s going to surprise you. I think as an audience, you are going to go, ‘Where is she going to pop up next’? Or ‘What is going to happen with her?’”

Video Credits: Marie Claire

She added that she would like her character to join forces with Touched, with Amalia True (Laura Donnelly). She did not know how she would vibrate on her normalcy but felt it would be great. She also spoke about seeking revenge on Dr Hague (Denis O’Hare).

Apart from Amy Manson, we might see the return of Laura Donnelly as Amalia True, Ann Skelly as Penance Adair, Olivia Williams as Lavinia Bidlow, James Norton as Hugo Swan, Tom Riley as Augustus ‘Augie’ Bidlow, Ben Chaplin as Detective Frank Mundi, Pip Torrens as Lord Massen, Zackary Momoh as Dr Horation Cousens, Amy Manson as Maladie, Nick Frost as Declan ‘Beggar King’ Orrin, Rochelle Neil as Annie Carbey, Eleanor Tomlinson as Mary Brighton, and Denis O’ Hare as Dr Edmund Hague on part 2 of ‘The Nevers’.

The final episode of ‘The Nevers’ airs on May 16. You can stream all the six episodes on HBO Max.

Did you like watching the first season of ‘The Nevers’? Tell us if you would like to see it return for part 2 in the comment section?