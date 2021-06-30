The Mosquito Coast Renewed for Season 2 At Apple TV+: Release Date Update

Has Apple TV+ signalled towards ‘The Mosquito Coast’ Season 2?

‘The Mosquito Coast’ Season 1 was able to garner some positive reviews both from the audience and from the citrics. Be it the amazing visuals, or the exceptional acting of the main cast, the show kept the audience coming back for more episodes. Now with the end of season 1, fans can’t wait to see when season 2 of ‘The Mosquito Coast’ will air on Apple TV+.

The plotline of ‘The Mosquito Coast’

An American drama TV series, ‘The Mosquito Coast’ is helmed by Neil Cross and Tom Bissell and is an adaptation of a novel based on the same name. With Justin Theroux and Melissa George in the main role, the story revolves around an investigator who was tired of corruption happening around him in the world. To get rid of his disgust, he decided to move his family to Latin America, and follow a dangerous path to flee from the eyes of the officials in the US and reach Mexico safely.

Is ‘The Mosquito Coast’ renewed for season 2 on Apple TV+?

Good news for all the fans out there, Apple TV+ has renewed ‘The Mosquito Coast’ for another adventurous season. Just a few days after season 1 ended, this decision of renewing the series was made official. Apple’s head of programming, Matt Cherniss had a very optimistic view about the future of this series. He said, “The Mosquito Coast has captured the imagination of viewers all over the world, not only because of its adrenaline-fueled action and adventure but also for the engaging family story and captivating performances at its heart. We can’t wait to find out what comes next for the Fox family and for audiences to continue to experience the thrill ride”.

Who will be returning to ‘The Mosquito Coast?

From what we can predict, the main cast will definitely reprise their roles in season 2. However, since Estelle Jones and James LeGros’ Don Voorhees were killed in season 1, they will not be coming back in the upcoming season. Apart from the main cast, Apple will surely cast someone new to play the role of the agent and of the villain.

When will season 2 be released?

Well, till now, we have only got an update about the renewal of the series, so we cannot say when it will come on our TV screens. However, if the production goes according to the schedule, then maybe it will be released somewhere in the mid of 2022.

How excited are you for ‘The Mosquito Coast’? Let us know in the comments below.