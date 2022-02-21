The Midnight Club Season 5 Release Date Update: All You Need To Know

Who’s ready for another dose of horror on Netflix? This year, the streaming service has upped its game in the scary genre with the ‘Fear Street’ trilogy, ‘Squid Game’, ‘Oxygen’, and ‘Midnight Mass’, among others. Now there’s another interesting addition that will chill you to your bones (perhaps, literally!).

After the success of ‘Midnight Mass’, Netflix is once again teaming up with horror master Mike Flanagan for his sequel ‘The Midnight Club’. Flanagan’s next project with Trevor Macy, according to the streaming giant, is based on Christopher Pike’s works. Here’s everything we know so far about the horror drama.

Among the cast in Flanagan’s latest production with Trevor Macy are Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Cymone, William Chris, among others.

‘The Midnight Club’ is Based on A Gripping, Suspenseful Young Adult Novel

‘The Midnight Club’ is based on Pike’s young adult novel of the same name. It follows a group of seven terminally ill young adults, who live at the Rotterdam Home Hospice run by an odd and secretive doctor. The seven youngsters make a pact in order to contact the rest of their group from beyond the grave. Strange things begin to happen when one of them dies.

How Flanagan’s Work with Netflix Spawned Successes in the Horror Genre

‘The Midnight Club’ Release Date Update: All You Need to Know

Flanagan has a long history in the horror genre, and his work with Netflix is no exception; the recent Hamish Linklater-directed ‘Midnight Mass’ became an overnight success, backed up by his previously well-acknowledged adaptation of Stephen King’s ‘Gerald’s Game’. The filmmaker has also gotten significant acclaim for his most recent big-screen project, ‘Doctor Sleep’, the horror icon’s sequel to ‘The Shining’, which stars Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Ferguson and was based on another Stephen King work.

While it is confirmed that ‘The Midnight Club’ will premiere on Netflix in 2022, the exact date has yet to be determined. However, we may take a guess! The series started filming in March 2021 and wrapped in September 2021, according to Flanagan himself. Even with all the required post-production time, we can expect a summer 2022 or autumn 2022 release for ‘The Midnight Club’.

📚🕛: It's officially the last day of filming THE MIDNIGHT CLUB!



The exciting news comes from Aya Furukawa's IG Story. pic.twitter.com/6A6wSZGpXE — Mike Flanagan Source (@flanagansource) September 10, 2021

Flanagan’s previous Netflix projects — ‘The Haunting of Hill House’, ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’, and ‘Midnight Mass’ – all debuted around Halloween, indicating that his next project may be released soon.

Are you as excited as we are for 'The Midnight Club'?