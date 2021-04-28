The Letter For The King Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And Plot

Will Netflix move forward with a new season for ‘The Letter for the King’, and take the medieval saga to its magical ending?

‘The Letter for the King’ is a six-part coming-of-age adventure series on Netflix, created by Will Davies and FilmWave for the streaming service. The fantasy series is inspired by Dutch author Tonke Dragt classic 1962 novel, “De brief Voor de Koning”. It premiered on Netflix on March 20, 2020.

What is ‘Letter for the King’ about?

Is there an update on season 2?

What is the story of ‘The Letter for the King’ Season 2?

Although the series didn’t receive critical-acclaim or a laudable viewership, it surely was an adventure series for the whole family. It has often drawn comparisons to ‘The Witcher’ and ‘Lord of the Rings’. The series has also been referred to as a YA version of them, but it’s highly original and endlessly gripping.

The book that the series is inspired by includes a lot of material the creator could write into a new season. But has Netflix announced a renewal for the same? There’s no reason for fans to be alarmed because ‘The Letter for the King’ Season 2 might be on the way!

Keep reading to learn more about the series and whether it deserves a second season under its belt.

What is ‘Letter for the King’ about?

The series adheres to its source material and seems more inspired than adapted from it. With a touch of fantasy elements we know and love, the show illustrates an all-new world from it. ‘Letter for the King’ follows Tiuri (Amir Wilson), a Dagonaut teenager who is training to become a great knight.

The Letter for the King season 2 possible plotline

During one of his challenges, he is acquainted with a dying man, who requests he deliver a message. Not to a friend or a family member, but to King Favian (Yorick van Wageningen). The message details the treachery of Prince Viridian (Gijs Blom), the king-to-be! We see Tiuri’s relationship with his friends and learn about a strange blood moon prophecy.

At just six episodes, it’s an incredibly effortless viewing experience and whether it interests you or not, depends on your taste. It isn’t as ground-breaking as ‘Game of Thrones’ or charming as ‘Merlin’, but combines a little bit of both worlds to guarantee a fun streaming experience.

Unfortunately, not yet. Netflix hasn’t ordered a renewal for ‘The Letter for the King’, even though it premiered nearly a year ago. With shows like ‘Locke & Key’ and ‘Stranger Things’, the supernatural-fantasy genre is blooming, so a renewal wouldn’t be that surprising.

Netflix rarely ever greenlights shows for them to only be made into a single season. Although that has been happening more often than usual, the same can’t be said for ‘The Letter for the King’. The streaming service hasn’t cancelled the series yet which means there’s still hope. Hopefully, 2021 is the year of good news for fans of the series!

What is the story of ‘The Letter for the King’ Season 2?

The first season ended with Tiuri informing King Favian about the treacherous Prince, but the events didn’t exactly play out. The Prince wasn’t bothered by the news and continued to anticipate the set of events he expected would unravel.

He was then killed by his brother, and as the blood moon made its way to the sky, the Prince was reborn. Thankfully, Lavinia’s powers defeated the darkness and helped the gang safely return home as heroes. The final moments depict a flock of birds creating a formation, a metaphor for the darkness of Prince Viridian.

The finale makes it clear that all is not as it seems, and Tiuri and his friends will have to embark on a journey soon enough. Fans are excited to see whether ‘The Letter for the King’ Season 2 will borrow more inspiration from the books. It also may be helpful to mention that the Dutch novel actually has a sequel!

Titled “The Secrets of the Wild Wood”, the sequel follows newly-knighted Sir Turi and his best friend Piak. Together, they journey into the shadowy heart of the dangerous, mysterious forest to find the King’s most trusted knight. ‘The Letter for the King’ might not be ‘Game of Thrones’, but the characters have a heart. It’s an incredible story with honest, real characters who are worth spending time with. It deserves a second season and we’re certain it’s only months away.

Are you a fan of ‘The Letter for the King’? Share your thoughts about the show with us in the comments!