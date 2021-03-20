The Leftover Season 4: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

After the end of season 3, there have been speculations about the renewal of the series for season 4. Fans of the show have been eagerly waiting for an answer and, worry not, because we are here to clear all your doubts about ‘The Leftover’ Season 4.

HBO’s Drama series has swayed not only the audience but also the critics. ‘The Leftover’ has managed to receive some well-acclaimed awards for its fascinating storyline. However, ever since season 3 aired in 2017, there has been a debate on whether or not there will be a season 4 of the show. And, if you are feeling eager to know about season 4, let us tell you that we have answers to all your queries. But for that, you will have to read on to find out more.

HBO’s, supernatural-drama, helmed by Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta, is an adaptation of Tom Perrotta’s novel, based on the same name. The story revolves around a tragedy, where two per cent of the entire population disappeared mysteriously.

Will ‘The Leftover’ return for season 4

A quick recap of season 3

There are a few highlights that have left an impression in our minds from season 3. Let’s take a look at them one by one.

Kevin Garney, portrayed by Justin Theroux, was left debating whether or not he would be able to live a normal life. This unusual behaviour of Kevin made Nora (Carrie Coon), a little sceptical about the security of her family. On the other hand, Laura (Kevin’s estranged wife) had reunited with her shattered family in Texas.

Once again, Matt Jamison’s (Christopher Eccleston) faith in God and miracle was restored after his wife came back to life from a coma. Meanwhile, the entire Murphy family was coping with the disappearance of their teenage daughter, Evie.

Will there be a season 4 of ‘The Leftover’?

Sadly, during the airing of the third season, HBO officially announced that season 3 would be their last season. The creators of the show, Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta, made an official announcement about the same.

“It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome back Damon Lindelof, Tom Perrotta, and the extraordinary talent behind ‘The Leftovers’ for its third and final season.”

They further added,

“This show has proven to be one of the most distinctive HBO series and we are extremely proud of its unrivalled originality, which has resulted in such a passionate following by our HBO viewers. We admire and fully support Damon’s artistic vision and respect his decision to bring the show to its conclusion next season”.

But are there still chances of a spin-off? Well, from what the creators of the show stated, it has become pretty obvious that they do not intend to renew the show, even in the form of a spin-off.

Are you equally disappointed hearing this news? Let us know in the comments, why there should be another season of ‘The Leftover’.