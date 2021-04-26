‘The Knick’ is the perfect show to binge after ‘Peaky Blinders’

‘Peaky Blinders’ is an action-filled historical show that has enthralled people for years now. However, there is a search for similar shows about the era and how businesses and other things evolved. While there are not many shows that satisfy that particular itch, ‘The Knick’ might be the show you are looking for.

‘Peaky Blinders’ has all the charm of a brute coming in with a strong hand to murder you. However, it has captivated audiences worldwide with the political intrigue and scheming that puts it at par with contemporary prestige television. Very few shows can juggle the line between prestige television and popular shows, and ‘Peaky Blinders’ and ‘The Knick’, both dealing with similar periods, do it correctly.

Wondering how ‘Peaky Blinders’ would be treated at a medical establishment? ‘The Knick’ has the answers.

The ‘Peaky Blinders’ phenomenon

‘Peaky Blinders’ became very popular after debuting on Channel 4. The creator has repeatedly said that he didn’t expect the show to become an international phenomenon. However, Thomas Shelby became an icon, and the show became one of the internationally popular shows.

With many shows messing with the idea of ‘Peaky Blinders’, we have many gangster shows coming on-screen right now. However, ‘Peaky Blinders’ itself follows the story of others before it. Periodic pieces often fall into two kinds of stories, one is violent and true to form, and the other is a rosy-eyed look into historical lives.

‘Peaky Blinders’ took the former route by focusing on the disturbing political climate and Birmingham’s history. It’s no surprise that the historically accurate ‘Peaky Blinders’ was a cut above the rest that came out around the same time.

‘The Knick’ on our shoulders

Soderberg is one of the best directors of this generation. His work has given us award-winning films like ‘Sex, Lies, and Videotape’ and ‘Erin Brockovich’. So, when he came out with ‘The Knick’, the aspirations were high. ‘Peaky Blinders’ is incredibly effective in covering all the goalposts for our darker pasts, but one area it almost wholly misses is the shambled medical field.

‘The Knick’ tried to demonstrate how medicine was practised before it was a popular thing. It followed the life of one Dr. John W. Thackeray at the Knickerbocker hospital. The show followed themes of racism, sexism, and the medical field’s overall evolution in the early 20th century.

The series follows Thackeray as he slowly devolves into a life filled with cocaine and heroin addiction and battles his peers to get his techniques pushed through. The medical instruments are primitive, often dangerous, and leaves people to die in more cases than one.

The exquisite attention to detail and the amount of work put into ‘The Knick’ makes it a worthy binge after ‘Peaky Blinders’. The ‘Peaky Blinders’ govt running system marvellously mimics that of ‘The Knick’. Both governments are incompetent and run by people who think they know better. So, of course, people like Thomas Shelby and Thakeray take advantage of them, giving rise to complicated situations.

‘The Knick’ is the perfect show to binge after ‘Peaky Blinders’

Another recurring theme in the historically accurate ‘Peaky Blinders’ is the recurrence of drug use. As ‘The Knick’ deftly demonstrates, the early 20th century was the age when smuggling became common, and the drugs coming into the shores of England and America, with widespread legalizations became a menace.

‘The Knick’ plays this by showcasing Thackeray becoming desperately dependent on the opium brought in by Chinese smugglers. He becomes so desperate that his nurse in the series goes out to the den to get him a dosage by performing sexual favours.

Why binge ‘The Knick’?

With ‘Peaky Blinders’ ending in 2021, it would leave a blank space in the intriguing periodical drama department. The other British series of a similar nature, ‘Taboo’ starring Tom Hardy, is delayed infinitely. There are few shows that could fill in the shoes of a historically accurate ‘Peaky Blinders’.

‘The Knick’ excels in these circumstances. It has the drugs, the crime, and high society preying on the poor, themes that made ‘Peaky Blinders’ an intriguing watch. You can watch the trailer here and try to find the similarities through there.

The historical accuracy in ‘Peaky Blinders’ and ‘The Knick’ are similar. With ‘Peaky Blinders’ ending this year, ‘The Knick’ might be the show you’d want to binge next. The history of medicine and its intricacies of crime has been critically acclaimed and received well by fans.