The Killing Season 5: Here’s The Latest Information And Update

Is creator Veena Sud planning a season 5 of ‘The Killing’? Here is everything we know about the future of the crime drama series.

AMC’s ‘The Killing’ premiered in August 2014. Set in Seattle, the series initially began with the murder of a teenage girl, Rosie Larsen. Sarah Linden (Mireille Enos), who is a homicide detective, gets obsessed with finding her murderer. Her partner in the case is Stephen Holder (Joel Kinnaman). His dogging investigation style complements Sarah’s approach. After dodging cancellations, the series ended its run-on Netflix.

In 2019, stars Joel Kinnaman and Mireille Enos reunited on the sets of Amazon’s thriller ‘Hanna’. During an interview with “The Hollywood Reporter”, Enos recalled how it was to work together on ‘The Killing’.

“Shooting ‘The Killing’, there was a real sense of being each other’s allies through that process. Everyone was great. The directors were wonderful. Everyone was collaborating beautifully”.

She added that they knew they had each other’s backs no matter what. If there was a question about anything, they would often consult each other first. They just made a really safe space for themselves. That is special when you find that kind of ease and trust. So, it was great to drop back into that in this totally different context.

Unfortunately, there has been no update regarding the release date of ‘The Killing’ Season 5. Hollywood is known for bringing back old shows through movies or TV series. Hence, we will have to wait and see if Veena Sudd decides to bring back Joel Kinnaman and Mireille Enos or not.

Why was ‘The Killing’ cancelled?

‘The Killing’ was not cancelled once, but twice. The series was about to be cancelled. After a deal, ‘The Killing’ was picked up by Netflix.

They also got their exclusive streaming rights. Later, the AMC cancelled ‘The Killing’ for a second time after its third season came to an end. Netflix then picked it up for the fourth season that featured six hour-long episodes. In an interview with The Week, Veena Sud was asked if there will be a season 5 of ‘The Killing’. She laughed and said:

“The way we end the season, there is no season five. This is the end of the story.”

Sud felt that it was the way she wanted to end ‘The Killing’ from the very beginning. Season 4 was the end of the story of Linden and Holder.

When she was asked if Netflix comes with an offer for a fifth season, she said: “Of course I would be interested. But in doing justice to the story, I had to end it.” Though she added that every story has to end. At some point, you have to close the book on every character featured in the storyline.

‘The Killing’ Season 4 ending

Season 3 of ‘The Killing’ ended with Detective Sarah Linden killing serial killer James Skinner (Elias Koteas). The fourth and final season focussed on a new mystery. It also had another detective, Carl Reddick (Gregg Henry), investigate Skinner’s murder. Immediately he began to suspect Linden and Holder. Holder was also at risk for his involvement in the cover-up and refused to reveal anything about his partner. Reddick manages to develop a concrete case against his fellow detective. But then Linden confesses and orders to arrest her. Mayor Darren Richmond (Billy Campbell) intervenes and conveys that the city cannot let people know that James Skinner, a detective, was a serial killer.

So, they cover up his death. Linden later chooses to stay in Seattle and reunite with her former partner. Throughout the four seasons of ‘The Killing’, Linden and Holder together have been one of TV’s most loved duos. Hence, reuniting them, in the end, gave the series a great ending. However, the popular series also showed us that sometimes bad stuff happens with good people. Many people were confused with the way things ended in season 4 of ‘The Killing’. A show that was mostly about loss ended with romance.

Tell us what you think. Did the creators do the right thing by uniting Linden and Holder?