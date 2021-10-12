TV & WEB

The Irregulars: Is It The Most Unique Take On Sherlock Holmes Of Our Times?

‘The Irregulars’: Is it the most unique take on Sherlock Holmes of our times?
DKODING Studio
Isha Jain

Isha Jain is a freelance journalist. She is a fashion enthusiast ambivert who loves analysing books and films to the deep of their core. A hopelessly hopeful person, who believes that every individual has their own story, and loves to share it through emotions and words.

Previous Article
The Chair Season 2 Release Date, Cast, And Plot
No Newer Articles