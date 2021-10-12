Netflix’s ‘Irregulars’ has a unique perception of Sherlock Holmes. Something we weren’t expecting at all.

We all have been huge fans of the Sherlock series. To the extent that we all even dreamt about becoming a detective as a child. Till now, we have seen a lot of series and movies that revolve around the character of Sherlock Holmes. However, until now, only Netflix’s ‘Irregulars’ is the one series that has a new take on Sherlock Holmes. Something that caught us all by surprise.

What is ‘Irregulars’ about?

What makes ‘The Irregulars’ so unique?

Review of ‘The Irregulars’

WHAT IS ‘THE IRREGULARS’ ABOUT?

‘The Irregulars’ is a Netflix original British mystery, adventure-criminal drama series developed by Tom Bidwell. The Baker Street Irregulars work for Dr Watson to save London from otherworldly elements in this series based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s books.

WHAT MAKES ‘IRREGULARS’ SO UNIQUE?

‘The Irregulars’: Is it the most unique take on Sherlock Holmes of our times?

‘The Irregulars’ is a show that has all the elements embodied in it. The show gives a unique perspective on friendship while taking the viewers on a thrilling adventure. Many might think that the character of Sherlock Holmes in the series is distorted from the original one, but this show was not entirely based on Holmes’ sad love story. Instead, it focused on the crime-stopping gang. Overall, this series makes it for a perfect binge-worthy weekend.

REVIEWS OF ‘THE IRREGULARS’

It looks like the critics were not quite impressed with season 1 of ‘The Irregulars’. Zehra Phelan from “2-minute-Tally” thought that the show was influenced by ‘Stranger Things’. She said, “With its over-reaching plot with startling scenes of horror, it’s almost like part of this storyline has been heavily influenced by ‘Stranger Things’ but there is nothing fresh about this derivative story”.

On the other hand, Meagan Navarro from “Bloody Disgusting” was a little unhappy with the setup of the show. She said, “Entrenching Doyle’s popular characters deep within the occult makes for an intriguing concept, but this series doesn’t seem to know what to do with it beyond a superficial, generic setup”.

Have you watched ‘The Irregulars’ yet? Let us know your reviews in the comments below.