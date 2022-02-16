The Increasingly Poor Decisions Of Todd Margaret Season 4: Release Date Update

The final episode of ‘The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret’ aired in 2016, and it didn’t come back for a fourth season. Here’s why.

David Cross is one of the best-known faces in stand-up comedy. He played Tobias Fünke on ‘Arrested Development’. He’s also the creator of ‘The Increasingly Poor Decisions Of Todd Margaret’, a dark comedy where he plays Todd Margaret. Todd is a cautious American office worker charged with promoting an energy drink by his pushy employer Brent (Will Arnett).

Todd Margaret’s ‘Increasingly Poor Decisions’ leads him to trouble in both his career and personal life, leaving him vulnerable to exploitation and humiliation at every turn. Todd finds himself in pretty odd situations throughout the show’s run, especially while attempting to impress his love interest Alice, which made it a cult classic for how cringy and dark it could get. It is safe to say that ‘The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret’ is what happens when you put all the events of one character’s life in a blender. It is that puree.

‘The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret’ is notable for being directed by ‘Avengers: Endgame’s’ director duo Joe and Anthony Russo.

The first two seasons of the series head toward a shockingly terrible conclusion, which made the prospects of a third season doubtful. The third season of ‘The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret’ did eventually air after several years, with a somewhat altered concept to compensate for season 2.

Season 3 closed on a somewhat open note, with David Cross later confirming the series was over, and there would not be Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margarets Season 4.

It’s not surprising that ‘The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret’ came to an end when Cross realized he had nothing more worthwhile for the character. He revealed that he initially felt it was done when the season 2 finale aired, and it was only until he was asked to make a third season that he began to consider it seriously. There’s always a chance that ‘The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret’ will be resurrected in the future, but it appears to have concluded for now.

The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret is a dark comedy with cringe-worthy moments and has an avid cult following; With season 4 not happening, it might be over for good. If you’ve watched the show up to this point—what do you think? Should there be another season? Let us know what you think about the series’ direction and its ending?

