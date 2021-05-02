The Hardy Boys Season 2: Everything About The Hulu Series

Not a lot was said about ‘The Hardy Boys’ but what can we expect? Are the brothers still going to be solving mysteries for season 2? Or will Hulu give up on them?

‘The Hardy Boys’is a mystery drama show that streamed on Hulu, based on the “The Hardy Boys” book series by Edward Stratemeyer. It is about 2 brothers, Frank Hardy (Rohan Campbell) and Joe Hardy (Alexander Elliot), that move to the city of Bridgeport after their mom passes away. They get into an investigation that ends up having ties to their own family.

What made the show a good bet for Hulu?

‘The Hardy Boys’ had a lot of adaptations and reboots. Their books are famous in the whole world and it was not a surprise that it would be a success. It is not hard to see why Hulu did a good job in streaming the latest version of ‘The Hardy Boys’. It is a generational success since it has been around and it is not a Hulu original production.

Mysteries have always been popular. Especially when their protagonists are two really smart, and mostly courageous, brothers. And it is easy to get excited about their stories. ‘The Hardy Boys’ mix perfectly an adult drama with that whole endless teenage energy. And there is also the fact that the story happens in the 80s, which catches the eye of our older generations too.

Not hard to know why ‘The Hardy Boys’ fits perfectly to Hulu’s audience.

What is the plot for season 1?

In the first season, the brothers move to the small city of Bridgeport. They are really down at the beginning because they believe their stay will be slow and without exciting things to do. They start to investigate what really happened for their mom who was murdered. Things start to get more dangerous as some really powerful people in Bridgetown seem to be involved in the murder.

As they start to solve the mysteries, the boys find out that what appeared to be a small, monotonous, city, actually hides bigger and more dangerous conspiracies than they thought.

It is still a little early to say if there will be a season 2 of ‘The Hardy Boys’. The first season premiered on December 04, 2020, on Hulu, but fans already seem to be really curious about what could happen in season 2. And it could not be different, the story of the first season around their mother’s death and how their new friends became notable characters for the plot really left us all wondering if there will be some more of the ‘The Hardy Boys’.

Hulu hasn’t given an official statement but the show had too many fans to not have a second season. There are many more mysteries than their mom’s death to be solved in Bridgeport.

Can we expect ‘The Hardy Boys’ Season 2 by the end of 2021? What mysteries will they solve now? We hope Hulu will give us those answers soon!