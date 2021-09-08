‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4 ended on a cathartic note. But one actor thinks that they might have ended on a plot hole.

Season 4 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ was its biggest yet. As June escaped Gilead and settled in Canada, the countries’ national politics came to the forefront. But it was the season finale that sealed the deal. June hoisted herself and other escaped handmaids to take revenge on Fred Waterford with the help of her former lover Nick.

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4

Plot hole

What does this mean for season 5?

But does the season finale leave open a glaring ‘That Handmaid’s Tale’ plothole?

THE ROAD TO REVENGE

June Osborne has been planning an escape since the first season. Season 4 starts with the handmaids living in a Mayday safehouse. This is her first time settling in with a family and community, her first safe place in years.

It is not long-lasting. When Gilead captures June, they torture her to reveal the location of the safehouse. Only June and Janine can escape. June loses Janine, too, with the rebels refusing to help them and a large bombing strike on a border town.

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4 committed the most gullible blunder

She gains Moira in return and gets to escape into Canada. However, the abuse has changed June fundamentally. Over the rest of the season, her plot of revenge comes to fruition. She drives a campaign to get Fred Waterford convicted and to get the government to work for her.

When the politics end up in a stalemate, she plays her hand with Commander Laurence and Nick to engineer Fred to be repatriated to Gilead. In Gilead’s border jungles, she goes with her band of women to stone Fred to death. The season ends with a blood-splattered June returning home and wanting to have some alone time with Nicole.

This is where OT Fagbenle, the actor who plays June’s husband, Luke, says that there is a massive blunder in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ finale.

THE PLOT HOLE

According to OT Fagbenle, June couldn’t have known that the police were after her. While most fans watching the finale think that June is afraid of being arrested, there is no reason to believe that.

He also thinks that Luke doesn’t know what June has done. Since she murdered Fred in the jungle, there shouldn’t have been any cameras or people. So, except for her handmaid friends, no one knows what she did.

In this context, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ plothole looks like a glaring error from the show’s writers. When June returns home covered in blood, she only wants some time alone with her child, Nicole. The last scene can also be interpreted as Luke realizing that June was involved in something illegal based on the blood and taking decisions that way.

June’s sadness and fear also make little sense. She has just got rid of the biggest tormentor in her life. The Canadian government got rid of Fred Waterford so that the murder would be blamed on Gilead, and she just freed many political prisoners.

Season 4 of the show grew into a masterstroke by the former handmaid. Her struggles started paying off, and she finally had some agency in her future. So, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ plothole ends up showing a June that seems inconsistent with her character. She is courageous and has taken on adversaries bigger than what she faces now. Or has she?

THE FUTURE

The blunder in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ finale might be a stroke of genius. The show’s future might explore the darkness that is slowly overtaking June’s life throughout this season.

There was even an upsetting scene in the latter half of the season where June seems to rape Luke.

She also forces a former aunt to suicide, sacrifices her friends, and distances herself from her family.

June’s psychosis also directly affects her political power. She is seen as a leader for people who want to destroy Gilead. Seeing her like an animal who is just out for vengeance will give Gilead fuel to usurp her political power and destroy her personally.

In the last moments of the 4th season, maybe, that is what June is clutching for, the semblance of normality she had regained for a few days in Canada.

June is seen trembling in fear at the end of season 4. Her husband also sinks into depression and sadness as the thought of what’s to come dawns on him. The writers forgot June’s character development and committed a blunder in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ finale. But, they could write themselves out of it in the final season.