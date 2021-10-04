Are writers falling short of stretching ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ to season 6?

‘The Handmaid’s Tale‘ made it to 4 seasons telling stories of a dystopian world, and season 5 is on the way, but it seems like the end is near. Both Hulu and Channel 4 entertained the US and the UK audience earlier this year with season 4. Anxious fans feared that the pandemic will lead to the cancellation of the series. But that didn’t happen and the makers confirmed there will be a fifth series. However, recently we are hearing the whispers of the end of the dystopian world. Let’s find out if ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ will call it curtains before season 4.

Highlights —

June returns to free the Handmaid’s on season 5

Will ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ end at season 5?

Whispers of cancellation surround the dystopian drama

JUNE RETURNS TO FREE THE HANDMAID’S ON SEASON 5

After years of living in suppression of Gilead, June Osbourne (Elizabeth Moss) is finally free from Handmaid duties as she was able to escape the totalitarian country. But, there are thousands of young women still trapped in the unthinkable world and need help. What will June do in the next season? Will she return to help them or will she move forward in her life, deciding to never look back? Well, knowing June from 5 seasons, it seems she will return to exact revenge from Gilead. The show could have ended at season 4 if writers planned to make just one woman free. The announcement of season 5 leads us to conclude that bigger things are going to happen in the upcoming season.

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Why the show cannot survive beyond Season 5

WILL HANDMAID’S TALE END AT SEASON 5 ?

Chilly December last year brought good news for fans who were already tense about the pandemic crisis. ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ creators delighted the fans with the news that season 5 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is on the way.

Related: Portlandia Season 9: Release Date, Plot, Cast, & More

Bruce Miller announced to the world,

“We’re very grateful to Hulu and MGM that the show will be returning for a fifth season, and especially to our loyal fans for their support”.

He added further praising the cast, “We are thrilled to be able to continue to tell these stories, with our incredible cast and crew”.

But, before fans could settle down from celebrations of renewal, Deadline published that the creators of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is preparing to write the end of the drama.

WHISPERS OF CANCELLATION SURROUND THE DYSTOPIAN DRAMA

There is no news of the filming status of season 5. It is rumoured that creators are taking time to write a conclusive finale and end the show with season 5.

Jordan Hellman, the head of Hulu’s originals team, hinted about the discussions happening around the end of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’.

Hellman said that the series’ success is important to the streaming platform, but they are also concerned about giving the show an impactful ending. At no point would they want to stretch the show only to gain viewership.

It is still not clear if season 5 will serve as the closure for the critically acclaimed show. If June returns to the dystopian world, we can expect an array of troubles that she will face. We can imagine the range of possibilities to continue the story and no reason to give it a hasty end. What do you think?

Let us know in the comments box below if you want ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ to continue for season 6 and beyond.