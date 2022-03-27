The Guardians Of Justice Season 2: Release Date And All Other Latest Updates

The first season of Netflix’s satirical superhero series ‘The Guardians of the Justice’ premiered in March of last year. The series has a small fanbase, mostly made up of people who despise DC comics and intense superhero stories. Fans of the series appear to have liked the series’ debut season, which is the polar opposite of how critics and a large portion of the audience perceived it. DKODING is here to dispel any doubts you may have about the release date of the second season of ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy’.

Highlights –

What is ‘The Guardians of Justice’ about?

Did ‘The Guardians of Justice’ get a release date?

When will ‘The Guardians of Justice’ about?

‘The Guardians of Justice’ is an original mixed media satire superhero television series developed and directed by Adi Shankar for the online streaming service provider, Netflix. The series stars Diamond Dallas Page, Sharni Vinson, Will Yun Lee, RJ Mitte in the lead roles.

When will ‘The Guardians of Justice’ about?

The series is produced by Bootleg Universe, a media company founded by Adi Shankar. The plot of ‘The Guardians of Justice’ is set after the superheroes defeated Robo-Hitler and ended World War 3. Peace has been maintained on Earth for 40 years, thanks to an alien superhero known as Marvelous Man (Will Yun Lee). This peace was broken in 1987 by the death of Marvelous Man. Knight Hawk (Diamond Dallas Page) investigates his death with the assistance of speedster hero The Speed (Sharni Vinson) in order to prevent nuclear war and World War 4 from breaking out.

Neither Netflix nor Adi Shankar has made any official announcements about a second season of ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy’. However, there is still a lot of room for the series to be renewed because it has achieved cult status, and fans are eager to see what happens next. ‘The Guardians of Justice’ has a low budget, which increases its chances of being renewed for new seasons. Netflix has almost nothing to lose by approving a second season of the show.

Have you seen #GuardiansofJustice on @netflix yet? Oh man, it’s so good and @RealDDP is perfect for this role 💪



Great job @adishankarbrand! 👏 @BootlegUniverse



Check out the bad ass trailer, then binge the show tonight https://t.co/k3i9XAlO9p pic.twitter.com/YHTAeXy654 — Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) March 5, 2022

#GuardiansofJustice was absolutely brilliant! I can't believe I binged watched the whole series. The mixture of video game animation and live action blew my mind! Very violent but highly recommended. pic.twitter.com/YgY9Oti4O1 — chauncey dandridge (@DJChaunceyD) March 16, 2022

Just have to say that The Guardians of Justice is fucking brilliant! This is such a perfect show in so many ways. Can't wait to see what @adishankarbrand comes up with next. Seriously my new favorite creator! (seriously) #theguardiansofjustice (really…seriously) — MojoJiggy (@cryptorobeerto) March 16, 2022

Did ‘The Guardians of Justice’ Season 2 get a release date?

In terms of the release date for the new season of ‘The Guardians of Justice’, the situation is a little more complicated because there has been no announcement about the series’ renewal for a second season, let alone the release date.

The series’ renewal depends mostly on Adi Shankar as he is the creator and director of the series, and it is his production.

Just in case Netflix greenlights the series, Shankar will be the one to really execute the entire plan for the second season as he will do the writing and all the other major production stage work, including directing the series.

Video Credits: Nedflix

If we were to speculate the release date for the second season of ‘The Guardians of Justice’, then only one logic fits that if season 2 gets renewed by June 2022, we can expect the second season to air on the OTT platform Netflix sometime around in 2023.

As for the cast, the original cast members will most likely return to reprise their respective roles in the second season if that happens. Like Diamond Dallas Page would return to portray Atticus Payne/Knight Hawk, Jane Seymour will reprise the role of Golden Goddess and Derek Mears as Awesome Man.

Besides the mentioned actors, other possible returning actors can be Denise Richards (Laura Louis, Marvelous Man’s wife), Christopher Judge (President Nukem), and Andy Milonakis (Phil Hart). We can also expect some new additions to the cast if a new season happens.

