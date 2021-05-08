The GOT Character That Henry Cavill Plays In His Dreams At Night

Henry Cavill reveals that he would like to play this ‘Game of Thrones’. Keep reading to find out which character did inspire him.

When ‘The Witcher’ premieres on Netflix later this month, it will undoubtedly be compared to ‘Game of Thrones’. After all, they’re both mature live-action high fantasy adaptations of well-known novel series.

But the parallels don’t end there. Henry Cavill revealed which ‘Game of Thrones’ character he drew inspiration from for his Witcher performance during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and it’s not who you’d expect.

On one Tuesday night, Cavill appeared as a guest on the talk show, where he discussed his time as Superman and starring alongside Tom Cruise in ‘Mission: Impossible — Fallout’. But he was mostly there to promote ‘The Witcher’, a new Netflix series based on a series of novels of the same name in which he plays a lone monster hunter in a magical realm.

When Kimmel brought up the ‘Game of Thrones’ comparison, he pointed out that Cavill’s character, Geralt of Rivia, shares Daenerys Targaryen’s stark white hair.

“I modeled myself after Khaleesi,” Cavill joked. “I made people call me Khaleesi or Emilia on set. I want to be Emilia or Khaleesi. Call me Mother of Dragons, I’m fine.”

Geralt of Rivia, the superpowered monster-killing bounty hunter played by Henry Cavill, bears no direct resemblance to any ‘Game of Thrones’ character. But he has a touch of Jon Snow about him, but he’s also a Bron-style mercenary. Perhaps he resembles GOT characters such as Thoros of Myr or Beric Dondarrion, who wield magic.

Geralt of Rivia is a super-powered mutant known as a Witcher, capable of wielding magic in ways that most people cannot. He was subjected to an enormous amount of mutagens, which improved his physical attributes and enabled him to combat all manner of monstrous threats on the Continent (the show’s ambiguously mediaeval European setting).

‘The Witcher’ has received positive early reviews, with the funniest comment claiming that the action is even better than ‘Game of Thrones’. (Perhaps it’s because Cavill does all of his own stunts on the show, as he also revealed to Jimmy Kimmel in the interview.)

Oh I will say this. The fight scenes in The Witcher make Game of Thrones fight scenes look like two drunks fighting outside a bar. — Whispers of Oxenfurt – Witcher Podcast (@witcherpodcast) November 24, 2019

One person wrote on Twitter “The fight scenes in ‘The Witcher’ make ‘Game of Thrones’ fight scenes look like two drunks fighting outside a bar.”When ‘The Witcher’ premieres on Netflix later this month, we’ll see if Cavill can truly channel his inner Dragon Queen.

During a podcast with a news portal, Henry Cavill was asked what he liked best about ‘The Witcher’ world. He stated that he is a huge fan of fantasy and that he adores the genre. The actor stated that his father used to read to him before he could read. He stated that it is only marginally different from the typical fantasy genre. Cavill stated that the series has a darker tone, which he has been told is the Polish way. As a result, it bears a strong Polish influence. He mentioned that the show has a harder edge, which he found intriguing. The Superman actor explained that it is similar to ‘Game of Thrones’.

The audience in ‘Game of Thrones’ had no idea who was going to die. Similarly, in ‘The Witcher’, they cannot predict what will happen because the world is quite grim. In ‘The Witcher’, Henry Cavill was asked what it was like to live in a dark world and why he didn’t smile much. In response to the question, he stated that Geralt does not smile much in the show. He mentioned that when he does, it is referred to as a “hideous smile” in the books. The actor stated that there are moments of light, moments of care and loving, and strong familial bonds for people who are not actually family. He remarked that those moments seemed all the brighter because of the world’s darkness.

Do you think Henry Cavill would have played Khaleesi better? Let us know in the comments below.