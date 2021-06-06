‘The Girlfriend Experience’: Season 4? Has the Starz Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

After over three years of staying in the shadows, ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ has finally made a comeback on Starz with season 3. While season 3 has just rolled out on the screens, does the break from the 3-year-long hiatus mean ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ could also be seeing season 4? Keep reading to find out!

The anthology drama series, ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ had been on a break after releasing just 2 seasons. However, season 3 of the show came out recently on Starz and has been quite an experience for most fans. As always, it is a new story and new approach and has been on the receiving end of mixed reviews. That being said, now that ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ has finally got out of the bed, could season 4 be on the cards as well? Here’s what you need to know.

‘THE GIRLFRIEND EXPERIENCE’ – WHAT’S IT ABOUT

Directed by Lodge Kerrigan and Amy Seimetz, ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ is an anthology drama TV show that premiered on the Starz network. Steven Soderbergh is the executive producer of the show and based it on the 2009 film that goes by the same name. The first season of the anthology series followed a second-year law school student, Christina Reade played by Riley Keough who bags an internship offer in a prestigious law firm.

However, Christina struggles to keep a balance between her work, her studies, and also her expenses. Seeing her struggle, Christina’s close friend Avery reveals to her that she had been working as an escort and asks her to join as well. Christina begins working as a bougie escort who specializes in providing her clients “the girlfriend experience”. Soon, things in her life take a turn as she gets entangled in her own decisions.

The second season of ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ is a different and fresh story as it is for any anthology. Season 2 follows two storylines that work parallel to each other. One of the stories is set in Washington D.C. while the other is set in New Mexico. The first story follows Erica Myles during the upcoming elections of the country. Erica, who is the director of finance of a Republican PAC, finds herself under a lot of pressure for raising funds and takes her friend Anna’s help into blackmailing a powerful fundraiser who owns dark money.

‘The Girlfriend Experience’: Season 4? Has the Starz Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

On the other hand, in New Mexico, Bria Jones who used to be an escort enters into the Witness Protection Program with her daughter in order to be able to get of an abusive relationship. However, Bria gets back to her escort profession which puts her new identity as well as the lives of her daughter and the officer in charge in jeopardy.

‘THE GIRLFRIEND EXPERIENCE’ BROUGHT BACK AFTER FOUR YEARS

Season 1 of ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ premiered in April 2016 while season 2 premiered in November of 2017. After the second season, there were no words of ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ coming back for a third season. Cut to two years later, in July 2019, Starz finally renewed the series for the third season with ten episodes which released in May 2021. That ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ could rise out of a coma after over three years makes the fans hopeful about a season 4.

Season 3 of ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ has obviously brought out a new story with fresh faces and roles. However, it has also brought in the freshness of approach in that the third season explores the world of technology, artificial intelligence as well as desire. Writer and director of season 3 of the show, Anja Marquardt had promised a plot that would be complex and insidious. She said,

“What’s unique about this season is it’s looking at [transactional relationships] through the lens of human behaviour and tech. There’s a simulation that’s happening for every girlfriend … There’s a protagonist who comes in and interacts with clients, and I was interested in exploring the angle where she enters that equation from a very unique vantage point”.

So far season 3 has delivered well enough on what was promised. The main character in the third season is Iris who has had neuroscience as her major and works at a London tech startup. The basic outline of the plot is based on a simulation of the online dating scene which is a heavy trend of the present times. Speaking of the storyline,

Marquardt said,

“This is such a unique time where every conversation that we’re having collectively sort of centres around data and technology and privacy. So, I thought that that was going to be a really interesting foil for this third season”.

‘THE GIRLFRIEND EXPERIENCE’ RENEWED FOR SEASON 4?

With season 3 finally on air, there’s still no confirmation of Starz renewing ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ for season 4. However, there’s no space for disappointment yet. There’s no renewal confirmation but there’s also no word on the show being cancelled. Given that the show was renewed for a third season years after people had given up on any hope, you never know if ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ could be renewed for a season 4 when you expect it the least.

