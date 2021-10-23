The Future Of Darwin’s Game Season 2 Looks Bleak

Video games are, for the most part, a straightforward way to unwind. Anime characters, on the other hand, are frequently denied the same rights. You can almost always count on there being a catch if a video game serves as the main setting or plot device in a series.

As with Netflix’s anime ‘Darwin’s Game’, the smartphone game takes place in real life and appears to have killed people as its primary goal.

What is ‘Darwin’s Game’ about?

What do fans say about the show?

‘Darwin’s Game’ Season 2 release date details

Regardless of how much fun it may be to play, people cannot get enough of watching it, at least in the real world. Despite the fact that the anime’s first season was completed in 2020, there is still a high demand for further episodes. This means that Netflix may decide to order more episodes of the show. With that in mind, here’s are all the details about ‘Darwin’s Game’ Season 2.

WHAT IS ‘DARWIN’S GAME’ ABOUT?

FLIPFLOPs’ manga series ‘Darwin’s Game’ debuted in 2012. It centres on Kaname Sudou, a typical high school student who accepts an invitation to begin playing a mobile game called ‘Darwin’s Game.’ Kaname is taken aback when he signs up for the app and discovers that he is being stalked by a killer in panda outfits. His learnings ultimately allow him to discover that “D-Game” (short for Death Game) is a video game in the genre. With their “Sigil”, the game’s players can force their opponent to surrender or simply kill them to win. The series and anime follow Kaname as he fights to stay alive and escape the hellish game he’s been cast into.

Video Credits: Mother’s Basement

Nexus’ ‘Darwin’s Game’ anime adaptation, which was based on the manga’s first chapter, was released to critical acclaim in the spring of 2020. It first aired in Japan but has since been made available to a global audience via streaming services like Funimation and Netflix.

The future of ‘Darwin’s Game’ for season 2 looks bleak

At the end of the show, Kaname and the Sunset Ravens decide to take down D-Game once and for all by banning all players from entering their territory, all the while trying to track down the game’s enigmatic creator, who remains elusive. However, despite the fact that the series’ final plot thread is still unresolved, there has been no new information for fans. This raises the question of whether or not there will be a second season of ‘Darwin’s Game’.

WHAT DO FANS SAY ABOUT THE SHOW?

Manga fans are obsessed with how amazing the anime series has been so far. Consequently, these fans have shared their thoughts on social media platforms and what they expect for the upcoming season. One such fan called the series a real “heat”. Meanwhile, a second fan expressed their excitement over finishing the first season, highlighting that the show reminds them of ‘Future Diary’.

Just finished season 1 of Darwin's game the anime 👏👏👏 and mannnnnnnnnn that shit good. Reminds me of future diary pic.twitter.com/jLTQEnvSzn — IAMDELROY (@GT_ICON) August 28, 2021

A third fan shared that the show was fantastic. While the fan initially hated Kaname, the character ended up being one of their favourite protagonists. This is what their tweet said; “Just finished season 1 of Darwin’s Game and it’s fantastic. Kaname is a character I thought I would hate watching and rapidly becomes one of my favourite protagonists to watch. The series has an amazing OST too. You are seriously missing out not watching this one.”

‘DARWIN’S GAME’ SEASON 2 RELEASE DATE DETAILS

To put it another way: the fate of ‘Darwin’s Game’ is still up in the air. The first season of the show aired over a year ago, and Nexus has yet to comment on any ‘Darwin’s Game’ Season 2 updates. Even after the series was made available to international anime fans via Netflix and other streaming services, this is still the case.

Video Credits: PEKO ma

There is still hope for ‘Darwin’s Game’ in the future, and it could return for another season despite everything that has happened. It wouldn’t be the first time an anime series has gone on a long hiatus, only to return with a new season if that happens (or several). Even though Nexus hasn’t explicitly stated that ‘Darwin’s Game’ won’t return, which leaves the door open for a second season to be produced.

The more time passes, the less likely it is that ‘Darwin’s Game’ will make a triumphant comeback in the near future. Whatever the case may be, Nexus fans will have to wait for an official statement on the subject. So, in the meantime, while fans wait for ‘Darwin’s Game’ Season 2 updates, a re-run of the first instalment will have to suffice for now.

Frequently Asked Questions About ‘Darwin’s Game’

Where can I watch ‘Darwin’s Game’?

Individual episodes, as well as complete seasons of ‘Darwin’s Game’ can be streamed on the website. ‘Darwin’s Game’ is also available on Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu.

Is ‘Darwin’s Game’ in English?

Although originally in Japanese, the manga anime series has been dubbed for viewers to enjoy worldwide.

What does Darwin do in ‘Darwin’s Game’?

‘Darwin’s Game’ is a game of survival in which participants are given special abilities called Sigils in order to survive. Defeating your opponent nets you all of their points, which can be turned into cash.