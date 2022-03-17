The Dragon Prince Season 4: Release Date Update

The release date and all the other latest updates about Season 4 of the animated fantasy show ‘The Dragon Prince’ on Netflix. Find out all the new additions to the series and plot of Season 4.

The animated series of the fantasy genre ‘The Dragon Prince’ debuted on Netflix back in 2018 and has since released three hit seasons. The series has a big and much-celebrated fandom. Fans of the series are looking for a cue about the release date or any update regarding its season 4. Don’t worry! DKODING is here to keep you updated about ‘The Dragon Prince’.

What is ‘The Dragon Prince’ about?

‘The Dragon Prince’ is an animated fantasy Netflix original series created by Justin Richmond and Aaron Ehasz, who was the head writer and co-executive producer of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’.

Video Credits: Hello Future Me

The series revolves around and tells the tale of prince step-brothers Callum and Ezran, who team up with an elf Rayla to deliver the baby dragon prince Azymondias to finish the thousand-year-old conflict between the kingdoms of humans and the creatures of the magical realm of Xadia.

What can we expect from Season 4 of ‘The Dragon Prince’?

Season 4 of the series will focus on the conflict between humans and dragons. The plot will explore and explain how Xadia expanded and the connection between Sunfire elves and Aaravos. This season of ‘The Dragon Prince’ may also mark the end of an age-long battle between humans and the magical creatures of Xadia.

Season 4 will also be a lighthearted one as it will deliver humour and unusual thing in the storyline. In an interview with Inverse, the show’s creators, Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond teased Claudia’s return in season 4 of ‘The Dragon Prince’.

Aaron Ehasz stated in an interview about Claudia that when she returns in season 4, there will be awesome stuff in the first few episodes.

He went on to say that the episodes include things that are also funny and humorous, as well as things that we like about Claudia’s character.

He also stated that her character would play a significant role in the plot of season 4 of ‘The Dragon Prince’.

Video Credits: NovoFlix

In addition, the fourth season of ‘The Dragon Prince’ will feature the introduction of a new character, Karim, a new Sunfire elf. The showrunners announced at the 2021 San Diego Comic-Con that Luke Rodriq will play Karim.

When will Season 4 of ‘The Dragon Prince’ air?

Netflix has not announced any official release date for season 2 of ‘The Dragon Prince’ yet. There is a reason for the halt in the release of the series. The co-creator of the series, Aaron Ehasz, was accused of sexist behaviour by Danika Harrod, who was an ex-employee of Wonderstorm studio.

The Dragon Prince creator, Aaron Ehasz, was ALSO accused of sexual misconduct and sexist behavior during his time developing The Dragon Prince.



Guess where he was before?



Creative Director at Riot Games.



Guess what controversy he had there?



Sexist behavior and misconduct. — Robin Tess, of Anderjak Fame (Or Lack Thereof) (@anderjak) June 20, 2020

In November 2019, she accused him after another person complained about Aaron’s misconduct. Rhea Butcher stated that she, too, was given a job description. As a result, she cites this as the reason she left Wonderstorm Studios.

All of this resulted in the cancellation of the new season of ‘The Dragon Prince’ as well as a delay in the release of season 4. DKODING keeps fans updated about their favourite shows, movies and celebrities.

