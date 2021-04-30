The Crew Season 2: All The Latest Update And Release Date Information

Highlights —

Netflix recently released its 10-episode comedy series, ‘The Crew’, in February 2021. The show is the latest one in the series of multi-cam sitcoms led by Kevin James including ‘The King of Queens’ and ‘Kevin Can Wait’. However, ‘The Crew’ has not been received very well in terms of the reviews, similar to its predecessor ‘Kevin Can Wait’. Nonetheless, moving forward with the notion that ‘The Crew’ Season 2 is on its way, here’s what you can expect from it.

‘The Crew’ – What’s it about?

‘The Crew’ is a comedy streaming series created for Netflix by Jeff Lowell. It stars Kevin James as the crew chief of a NASCAR garage called “Bobby Spencer Racing”. The main plot of the story takes off when Bobby Spencer, the owner of the garage, retires and his daughter Catherine takes charge of the business. As the new boss, Catherine uses her age and training to revolutionise the ways of the business. Catherine’s Stanford education in business and experience at silicon valley is something she believes could really amp up the company’s finances. Consequently, her vision and ambition for the business make her apply some new and immediate decisions, which unfortunately do not sit well with the crew chief, Kevin Gibson.

We're pretty sure that @ColeCuster can now add world class actor to his resume now. Check out #TheCrew on @netflix, you will thank us later. pic.twitter.com/vh7AQiZkyS — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) February 23, 2021

One of the major decisions that Catherine takes, causing unpleasantness among the staff, is planning to replace their old regular driver Jake with Jessie De La Cruz. Moreover, she alters the daily office dynamics in the workplace while trying, very awkwardly, to fit into the gang. It’s almost as if her entire motive is to make her staff believe that she is one of them and not just some boss who is only concerned about getting the job done and bringing in better business.

Besides the clichéd humour, which some have also mentioned to be outdated, ‘The Crew’ Season 1 ended after introducing a couple of points of conflict and a surprisingly romantic turn of events between two major characters. As for ‘The Crew’ Season 2, it remains to be seen if Kevin would act on his realisation that he might just be in love with one of his closest friends.

‘The Crew’ Season 2 – What can be expected?

Season 1 of ‘The Crew’ ended on a teasing note. The finale teased two romantic angles among the main characters. It could be expected that season 2 of ‘The Crew’ would pick up from there. By the end of season 1, we find Catherine and Jake sharing a moment of passion. Catherine, in a moment of vulnerability, opens up to him and after insulting each other, the two of them kiss. Taking cue from that, season 2 of ‘The Crew’ could show them getting a little awkward around each other or as it might seem to the rest of the gang. As for Kevin, at the season finale, he finally comes to realise his feelings for Beth who is about to get married and move to New York. Although Kevin never could gather up the courage to reveal his feelings to Beth, he does mutter “I love you” to himself after saying goodbye to her. This leaves a huge possibility for season 2. Looks like season 2 of ‘The Crew’ would involve Catherine and Kevin figuring out their personal lives for a major part, which could also get in the way of the business workings.

As for the cast, most of the original cast could be expected to return for ‘The Crew’ Season 2. However, Beth could be out in New York, although we don’t see that lasting for long since now we know the role she would play in Kevin’s life. Besides the obvious returns, we wonder if Bruce McGill could return as Bobby Spencer. Berelc would also be returning as Jessie De La Cruz. Moreover, it could be expected for ‘The Crew’ Season 2 to introduce new and side characters.

‘The Crew’ Season 2 – When is it happening?

The thing is ‘The Crew’ Season 1 has only just made it to Netflix. Naturally, Netflix has not yet renewed ‘The Crew’ for season 2 and we don’t see it happening now for a few several weeks, to say the least. However, given the status of Kevin James as one of the biggest comedy stars in Hollywood, season 2 of ‘The Crew’ does seem likely. Moreover, there’s a lot more that needs to be resolved from the season 1 finale and so, the story cannot be over yet!

Like with most Netflix shows, we are hoping that the platform would take a “one-season-per-year” approach with ‘The Crew’ as well. Keeping that in mind, if Netflix orders season 2 of ‘The Crew’ soon enough or at least by the time spring ends, we could expect it to arrive in the later winter or early spring this year.

What are your thoughts on ‘The Crew’ Season 1? Let us know in the comments below!