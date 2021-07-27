The Chosen Season 3: Renewal Status And Release Date Update

‘The Chosen’ Season 3 is planning to take us deeper into the journey of Jesus Christ’s doctrine of faith. It seems like the project which depended on crowdfunding has lost the initial enthusiasm.

The historical drama ‘The Chosen’, crafted by Dallas Jenkins around the life of Jesus Christ, gained an overwhelming response from the pilot season itself. The story revolves around the life of Jesus of Nazareth and how he gained a mass following and set up a public ministry. The first season of ‘The Chosen’ was released on an exclusive app dedicated to the series – ‘The Chosen: Jesus Christ Story’ and the VidAngel streaming service. Even before the series was actually launched, a pilot episode that premiered in December 2017 received immense viewership. It was a short film named ‘The Shepherd’, dedicated to a Christmas Eve service at a church in Illinois.

WILL ‘THE CHOSEN’ SEASON 3 GET THE FUNDS IT NEEDS?

Being the first-ever multi-season series on the life of Jesus Christ, the show was a risky project for the makers. Despite being a show on the religious figure that is subjected to mass scrutiny, it has earned praises for its artistic storytelling and for being true to the gospels.

Another fact that makes the show a must-watch is that it is the largest crowd-funded television production ever made. The second season recently finished its run on 11th July and has been viewed 150 million times till June 2021. Fans are not stopping at this. They want to know about the release date of ‘Chosen’ Season 3. But we have heard the rumours that the initial hype is gone and ‘The Chosen’ Season 3 is struggling for funds. Scroll down to know the truth behind the rumours.

The second season of ‘The Chosen’ premiered on April 4, 2021, on the app – ‘The Chosen: Jesus Christ Story’ and the streaming platform VidAngel. Every season consists of eight episodes with a running time of about one hour each.

‘THE CHOSEN’ SEASON 3: RENEWAL STATUS, FUNDING, AND EVERYTHING WE KNOW SO FAR

Since the show is made by an independent production, it doesn’t require any kind of permission from any network or a streaming platform. In fact, the series creator Jenkins has seven seasons planned in his mind, and he clearly wants the story to continue after ‘Chosen’ Season 2.

Jenkins and his team are devising a plan to secure crowdfunding for the third season as well. The screenplay for ‘Chosen’ Season 3 is already written, according to Jenkins’ March interview. But filing could not kick start due to the hurdle posed by lack of finance. Since the project is only dependent on crowdfunding, they are falling short of money. The team could collect only 56% of the funds they need to produce ‘The Chosen’ Season 3. If everything falls in place, the production should commence by Fall 2021. We can expect ‘The Chosen’ Season 3 to release by the same time in the next year 2022, as the second season released this year.

‘The Chosen’ Season 3 will see the return of prominent cast members to reprise their roles. This includes Jonathan Roumie (Jesus), Shahar Isaac (Simon), Elizabeth Tabish (Mary Magdalene), Noah James (Andrew) and Paras Patel (Matthew). Fans can also expect few among Janis Dardaris (as Zohara), Lara Silva (as Eden), Shaan Sharma (as Shmuel), Nick Shakoour (as Zebedee), George Harrison Xanthis (as John), and Vanessa Benavente (as Mary) along with some new faces joining the cast.

FREQUENTLY ASKED FANS QUESTIONS ABOUT ‘THE CHOSEN’

Is ‘The Chosen’ on Netflix?

The show has a dedicated streaming app as previously mentioned in the article. You can watch it on the app – The Chosen: Jesus Christ Story and the VidAngel streaming service. It is not on Netflix.

Is ‘The Chosen’ biblical?

The creators of ‘The Chosen’ clearly wanted this story to be for general access and cut above the typical Christian passion play. They have tried to create a show that can be called a biblical ‘Breaking Bad’. It is no sermon, grossly engaging—even for people who know the entire history of Jesus Christ.

Is ‘The Chosen’ app free?

Absolutely free! You can find it on this link- www.thechosen.tv/app or search “The Chosen” in your Apple or Android app store. You can stream to your TV using any other device, such as Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, etc. Isn’t that great!

If you have missed all the hype and were sleeping somewhere, you can tune into The Chosen app and watch the series. Share your views about whether the show can be called biblical Breaking Bad or not in the comments box below.