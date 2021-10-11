Fans are anxiously waiting to know what would become of Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim in season 2.

One of the most impressive Netflix original sitcoms, ‘The Chair’ showcases the struggle of a young woman of colour dealing with the challenges as the head of the English department. Last time we saw her taking on one hurdle at a time and emerging victorious. However, fans know that there are more rough days in the offing. Let’s find out the latest updates on season 2 of ‘The Chair’.

Highlights —

The challenges won’t stop for Dr Kim on ‘The Chair’ Season 2

Renewal Status of ‘The Chair’ Season 2 and release date update

The cast updates of Season 2

Frequently asked questions about Season 2

THE CHALLENGES WON’T STOP FOR DR KIM ON ‘THE CHAIR’ SEASON 2

Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim (played by Sandra Oh) becomes the first woman of colour to receive a faculty position at a major university. She has been appointed for a big purpose, to meet the responsibilities and heavy-duty requirements of a dismantling English department.

‘The Chair’ Season 2 Release Date, Cast, And Plot – What We Know So Far

As the first female head of the department, Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim has to face many challenges along the way including low enrollment. The reason behind plummeting admissions in the department is the lax attitude of the senior staff members who are approaching the end of their careers and are least concerned about the future state of affairs.

RENEWAL STATUS OF ‘THE CHAIR’ SEASON 2 AND RELEASE DATE UPDATE

Though ‘The Chair’ isn’t renewed for season 2, it is clear from the finale that there’s more to come. The Chair is not intended to have just one season. Because of its engaging character dynamics and intriguing plots, fans of the show are glued to every news update about the show.

Related: How Love Is Making Its Way Up In The MCU

Till the time of the publication of the article, no formal announcement has been made as to whether Season 2 is renewed or cancelled. Netflix will evaluate audience numbers to determine if the second season will be greenlit.

THE CAST UPDATE OF ‘THE CHAIR’ SEASON 2

If ‘The Chair’ gets renewed for a season 2, Sandra Oh will most likely return as Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, the English department head of the faculty at Pembroke College. Holland Taylor’s performance got her long-overdue appreciation as she played Professor Joan Hambling, a close coworker of Dr. Kim. We can expect Taylor and other veteran university staff members Ron Crawford, Bob Balaban, and David Morse. It is to be seen what happens next for disgraced professor Bill Dobson (played by Jay Duplass), who is adamant about reinstating his position at the university despite knowing that his odds are slim. We can expect professor Yaz McKay and Nana Mensah to reconsider their decision to leave Pembroke after season 1.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ABOUT ‘THE CHAIR’ SEASON 2

1 /3

Was ‘The Chair’ cancelled?

The answer is no. Although the renewal status of the show is not clear, it has not been cancelled by the streaming giant Netflix. Given how the finale episode ends, it is apparent that ‘The Chair’ will revive for season 2

2 /3

Will Sandra Oh return for Season 2?

Even though there’s been no news about the renewal of the series ‘The Chair’ for season 2, but if it happens, Sandra Oh will most likely return to play Dr Kim.

3 /3

What is the release date of Season 2

Season 2 release date can’t be predicted, because the series hasn’t been renewed yet. If it renews in the coming days, then we can expect the next season by the latter half of 2022.

Do you want Dr Kim to return to her seat on ‘The Chair’ Season 2? Pen down your thoughts in the comments box below.