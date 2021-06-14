The Boys Season 3 Teases Time Travel

With Soldier Boy coming to the scene, ‘The Boys’ Season 3 might go for a time loop to uncover the mysteries of the universe.

The end of ‘The Boys’ Season 2 saw a shocking twist. Victoria Neuman was shown to be responsible for blowing off the heads of people involved in a trial against Vought. If the story about Soldier Boy is to be believed, there seems to be time travel in the works for season 3 of the show, and it only gets murkier from here.

Highlights —

‘The Boys’ Season 3 announcement

Could there be time travel in the new season?

Where is ‘The Boys’ going to go now?

The Story Till Now

Hughie has seen a lot of upheaval since his humble beginnings in season 1. From killing one of the biggest superheroes in the world to almost succeeding in taking down the Seven by the end of season 2, the young man has grown up. With Starlight playing a central part in the Seven now, Eric Kripke has said that the team Payback will now enter the scene.

Video Credits: Screen Rant

Jensen Ackles plays Soldier Boy, one of the critical members of Payback and one of the first superheroes in the world. Soldier Boy’s story is a satirical take on Captain America’s mythos, with him being the symbol for America and one of the superheroes that leads the fights in early wars.

Payback, as a team, was made up of renegades, and, in many ways, they were the prototype for the Seven. Though they rank lower than Seven in the present day, Payback has had their time shine in the limelight, which might be the story being explored in the upcoming season.

‘The Boys’ Season 3 announcement

In the comics, Soldier Boy led his team Payback to do a military operation. Still, since they were inexperienced, they ultimately led German fighters into the American camp and caused a massacre.

The cowardly Soldier Boy also has a penchant for sucking up to superheroes to try to gain favour with them. In the mini-series ‘Herogasm’, he also engages in sex with the Homelander to get into the Seven. It might be this thread of the story Kripke exploits for the show, as evidenced by the episode titled ‘Herogasm’.

Related: Everything You Should Know About The Boys Season 3

Soldier Boy revenge on The Boys

Kripke already confirmed that quite a bit of the show would take place in the past, establishing Homelander and Soldier Boy as superheroes. However, this is where the time travel aspect of the show kicks in. In exploring the past roots of Vought and how they chose to change American politics in the show’s world firmly, the producers are trying to establish a more detailed history.

It is also well-known that Stormfront (a man in the original comic books) was a maniacal member of Payback, and Soldier Boy might seek revenge on The Boys for the sake of the disgrace that they’ve caused the team by destroying Stormfront.

Video Credits: Screen Rant

So, where does time travel take place? Soldier Boy might not have the same resources he did in the past. So, he must be planning to face Billy Butcher on his terms. This might lead him to open up the time travel aspect of the comics and bring him back to a time where he is powerless.

The Crimson Countess, another member of Payback, might play a part in this. Unfortunately, while the character is based on Scarlet Witch, the character does not have many magical powers in the comics.

However, given how they’ve manipulated powers in ‘The Boys’ television series, the countess might gain some time travelling tactics for the show. The insistence that Soldier Boy’s war veteran past plays a crucial role in running the show for season 3 also makes sense in this light.

Soldier Boy and Homelander

‘Herogasm’ was one of the raunchiest pieces of media in the comics. With a promise of quelling an alien threat, the superheroes of the world quietly retreat into a resort to engage in what is essentially a long-drawn orgy. As a way to get into the Seven, Soldier Boy also engages in oral sex with Homelander.

Video Credits: Solcher Derbeer

Soldier Boy might harness the time travel abilities of his team member to seek revenge on Homelander. After all, the second season has seen Homelander ending up in a pickle and being controlled by the women in the team, something that he can’t abide by. Now, with other superheroes trying to become the alpha dog in ‘The Boys’ universe, Homelander would definitely have to deal with the likes of Soldier Boy who would leave no stone unturned for a revenge opportunity.

As the suspicious ending of ‘The Boys’ Season 2 leaves the story wide open, the inclusion of Soldier Boy means that the new story would deal with the past. Could Soldier Boy seek revenge on both the Boys and Homelander and would he be using magic and time travel to deal with them? We will only find out in season 3.